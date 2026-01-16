Former Springbok loosehead prop Toks van der Linde is battling serious health challenges, prompting concern from fans and the rugby community

He is recuperating at the home of a close friend, where he is being cared for by the friend and the friend’s nurse-wife during this difficult time

His health update has sparked an outpouring of support online, with fans, former teammates, and rugby followers sending prayers and heartfelt messages

Former Springbok loosehead prop Toks van der Linde, who earned seven Test caps for South Africa between 1995 and 2001 and later became a well-known rugby commentator, is currently facing significant health challenges.

Toks Van Der Linde, South Africa, is tackled by Mervyn Murphy, left, and Emmett Byrne, hidden, Combined Provinces. Rugby friendly, Combined Provinces v South Africa. Image: Matt Browne

Source: Getty Images

According to Netwerk24, he is recuperating at the home of a school friend in his hometown, where he is being supported by that friend and the friend’s nurse-wife during his recovery.

Van der Linde's rugby career and achievements

Van der Linde played for South Africa for over six years, earning seven Test caps. He made his international debut in 1995 against Italy, and his final match for the Springboks was in 2001. Domestically, he represented Free State, Natal, and Western Province, where he made 133 appearances and 32 Super Rugby caps.

Throughout his career, Van der Linde experienced both on-field success and disciplinary challenges. This included a tour ban in 1997 and a six-month suspension in 1998 following an off-field incident, for which he later apologised. His professional career was ultimately cut short due to a neck injury, leading to his retirement at age 32 in 2002.

Stormers Toks van der Linde charges at Highlanders Tony Brown in the Super 12 match at Carisbrook, Dunedin, Friday. The Highlanders won 4614. Image; Ross Setford

Source: Getty Images

After retiring, Van der Linde transitioned into rugby commentary and television presenting. He became a popular figure on kykNET’s Toks & Tjops, where his candid style resonated with fans. He has also undertaken ambassadorial roles for rugby events and openly shared personal challenges, including weight loss journeys and life outside rugby, showing his willingness to connect honestly with audiences.

Rugby fans rally behind Van der Linde

A recent social media post about his health update has elicited positive comments from fans, reflecting the strong support within the rugby community.

@cornedupreez1:

"We can only pray for Tokka. He has been through a lot over the past three years."

@BrendanFogart20:

"Tokka, stay strong, top guy."

@Jopie0987:

"Stay strong!"

@meissc:

"All the best."

@roux60174:

"Stay strong, Toks, you are always a fighter! Miquel, we are thinking and praying for you too."

@skaapjas:

"Stay strong!"

@NiemandAlfonso:

"Prayers for healing."

Van der Linde's state speaks to the ongoing health risks that former rugby players face. Legendary Springbok Joost van der Westhuizen battled motor neurone disease before he died in 2017 and was remembered by his ex-wife Amor Vittone, on his eighth death anniversary in 2025.

Similarly, Cornal Hendricks experienced a decline in health linked to a heart condition before his passing in 2025, illustrating the serious physical demands and health challenges faced by professional rugby players.

