South African rugby is in mourning after the death of Danny Adams, a former SARU player and Western Province captain whose skill and leadership left a lasting mark on the game

Adams’ career spanned local clubs to the national stage, where he played with creativity and flair, representing both his province and the country during a pivotal era in South African rugby history

He was a respected community leader and mentor, remembered for his generosity, fearless spirit, and dedication to supporting those around him

The South African rugby community is in mourning following the passing of Danny Adams, a distinguished former player who represented the nation under the South African Rugby Union (SARU). Adams passed away on Tuesday, 13 January 2026, leaving behind a legacy of skill, leadership, and community impact.

SA Rugby President, Mark Alexander, paid tribute to Adams, highlighting his remarkable contributions to rugby and his enduring influence beyond the sport.

Danny Adams rose through the local ranks

Born in the Eastern Cape towns of Cradock and Graaff-Reinet, Danny Adams began his rugby journey with Karoo Springboks RFC and the Central Karoo provincial side. Recognised for his talent early on, he earned a spot in the SARU squad at just 19 years old in 1965.

Adams later moved to Cape Town, joining Caledonian Roses RFC before representing Western Province. He played with distinction for the green and gold, serving as vice-captain of the national side until 1968. In 1969, he was part of the Western Province team that defeated City and Suburban in the Rhodes Cup Final and also captained the provincial side during his career.

“Danny played rugby with creativity, skill, and flair, lighting up fields across the country. His achievements came at a time when societal restrictions limited recognition, but his dedication to club, province, and SARU remains a shining example for all,'' Alexander said.

Danny Adams' influence off the field

Off the field, Adams was a pillar of his community, celebrated for his generosity, leadership, and warm spirit. Known for his jovial nature and fearless approach to life, he made a lasting impression on teammates, opponents, and community members.

“Our thoughts are with Eleanor, his wife, their children, grandchildren, and loved ones. May the memories of a remarkable South African and rugby hero bring comfort in this time of grief,'' Alexander added.

2025 was one of the darkest years in the history of the Springboks as several legendary figures lost their lives. From the oldest living Springbok to more recently retired stars, the year became a sombre chapter for South African rugby. Here is a look at some of the icons the rugby community mourned in 2025.

Jan Boland Coetzee passed away in September after a sudden heart attack. The former Springbok flanker died at the age of 80 at his home in Stellenbosch on Friday, 12 September 2025. Former Springbok captain Des van Jaarsveldt died in July at the age of 96. SA Rugby paid tribute to Van Jaarsveldt, who had been the oldest living Springbok.

