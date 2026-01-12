Rob Mills: Wife Leads Tributes As Rugby Player Dies at the Age of 45
Tributes have poured in following the death of a much-loved former Wales Under-21s rugby player, Rob Mills, fondly remembered by many as a “gentle giant.”
Mills started his rugby journey at Rhayader Rugby Club, where he later took on the role of player-coach, and also featured for Builth Wells and Caerleon during his career.
He earned international recognition by representing Wales at Under-21 level and was on the books of the Scarlets from 2000 to 2002.
Mills later established himself as a standout figure in the Wales deaf rugby team, with his passing sparking widespread tributes from across the rugby community.
What caused Mills death?
Mills passed away on Friday in January 2026 at the age of 45 after enduring ongoing complications related to a double lung transplant. News of his death has led to an overwhelming wave of tributes and sympathy messages from across the Welsh rugby fraternity.
