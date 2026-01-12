GAUTENG – City of Johannesburg (CoJ) officials have raided another allegedly hijacked property in Bryanston, days after conducting a raid at another home in the area.

Johannesburg officials have raided a second hijacked building in Bryanston, days after shutting down another. Image: @CRUM_CoJ

Source: Twitter

Officials descended on the plush home in Bryanston Drive on Monday, 12 January 2026, finding traces that the property was abandoned, but had become home to illegal occupants.

Officials believe that a man identified as Lawrence Ramalwa had hijacked both properties. Ramalwa was found twice at the other property in the area, but claimed that he was asked to clean it up for someone else.

Illegal structures were moved to the new property

During their raid of the property, officials found illegal structures which were originally at the first property.

The structures, mainly Wendy houses, were taken down at the first Bryanston home following the closing of the property. Within a few days, they were moved to a new location, which was allegedly hijacked by the same man.

Officials also found traces that people occupied the main building, but they were not present when the raid took place.

A source who spoke to the media claimed that men in a minibus taxi arrived last week and demanded that all the occupants leave. It’s believed that the men were getting rid of the occupants as they feared the property would be raided as well.

Source: Briefly News