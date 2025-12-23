The City of Johannesburg said that it would raid dilapidated buildings as part of its attempts to clean the city up

This came as the building raided one of the hijacked buildings in the Central Business District, days after DJ Warras was killed in the CBD

South Africans were stunned when a video of the raid showed exposed cow heads, the meat of which is a popular dish in South Africa

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

With 10 years of experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, has provided insights into infrastructure challenges and state-owned enterprises in South Africa, having worked at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

The City of Johannesburg will inspect dilapidated buildings. Image: Marco Longari/ AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG — The City of Johannesburg is planning on raiding dilapidated buildings as it continues its drive to clamp down on hijacked buildings.

The MMC for Community Safety, Dr Mgcini Tshwaku, was part of a raid that took place on 23 December 2025. In one of the videos SABC News posted on social media, Tshwaku was in a building which had a pile of cattle heads, used to prepare the popular cow head meat, otherwise known as inyama yenhloko. Tshwaku berated the man, reportedly selling the heads, and said that he would cause people to fall ill.

City of Johannesburg to raid buildings

Tshwaku said that the City has put a plan in place to inspect buildings believed to be rented out by criminal syndicates. Tshwaku also raided other buildings operating with illegal water and electricity connections and unlawful chicken farms. The MMC also said that the City is not well-lit. He expressed concerns that there were no Pikitup services in areas like the MTN Taxi Rank in the CBD.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The government's battle with hijacked buildings

The government's war against hijacked buildings and the syndicates allegedly operating them was thrust into the spotlight after the murder of popular media personality DJ Warras. Warras was shot and killed outside the Zambezi Building on 16 December 2025, while his security company was installing CCTV equipment and a biometric system. His death was linked to hijacked building syndicates operating in the CBD.

The City's MMC for Transport, Kenny Kunene, warned of the war with hijacked building cartels following Warras' murder. He said that the city is at war with illegally-occupied building cartels. He said South Africans, and not only undocumented foreigners, also occupied the hijacked buildings and said that he believed that Warras was assassinated.

Kenny Kunene said Johannesburg is at war with hijacked building syndicates. Image: Marco Longari/ AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans weigh in on raid

Netizens commenting on social media shared their views, ranging from roasting the exposed cows' heads to the plight of hijacked buildings.

Phelelani Nicholas joked:

"Maybe that's why the meat is so delicious."

Philani Sishange said:

"That's why it's important to deworm twice a year when you like eating meat."

Stan M Phaahla said:

"I can smell it all the way here."

Kanye McKay said:

"It seems like the inner city is a world of its own. All sorts of crazy things you can't even imagine happen there."

Buckz le Roux said:

"Slowly we're getting there, raid after raid."

Gauteng reclaims illegally-occupied buildings

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Gauteng provincial government reclaimed 15 illegally occupied buildings. Premier Panyaza Lesufi said the buildings were located in the Johannesburg CBD.

Lesufi stated that the buildings will be demolished and rebuilt. He also said that the current legislation prevents them from evicting the unlawful tenants.

Source: Briefly News