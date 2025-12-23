Global site navigation

Bekkersdal Tavern Death Toll Rises After Victim Dies in Hospital
Bekkersdal Tavern Death Toll Rises After Victim Dies in Hospital

by  Tebogo Mokwena
3 min read
  • One of the victims of the Bekkersdal tavern shooting which took place on 21 December 2025 lost their life in hospital
  • A total of 10 people were rushed to the hospital after a group of men opened fire at the KwaNoxolo Tavern in the West Rand
  • Nine others are fighting for their lives as the South African Police Service continue to hunt for the suspects who escaped

The death toll for the Bekkersdal tavern shooting increased as a tenth person died
A 10th person died from their wounds after the Bekkersdal shooting. Image:Emmanuel Croset/AFP via Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

BEKKERSDAL, WEST RAND — An 11th victim died from their wounds in hospital as the death toll for the Bekkersdal shooting, which took place on 21 December 2025, increased.

According to eNCA, the victim was one of 10 who were rushed to the hospital after the horrific shooting took place. The South African Police Service continue to search for the suspects who fled the scene.

What happened at the tavern?

An eyewitness said that a Toyota Quantum minibus and a silver sedan stopped outside of the tavern. About 12 men got off the cars and, armed with firearms, randomly started shooting into the tavern. They shot indiscriminately and allegedly shot people who were trying to escape.

What you need to know about the Bekkersdal tavern shooting

A group of suspects opened fire at the KwaNoolo Shebeen in Bekkersdal, West Rand
10 were killed in Bekkersdal, West Rand. Image: Emmanuel Croset/AFP via Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on Facebook blamed the government for the shooting and crime in the country.

"The ANC has turned us into Bogota and Sao Paolo."

Tau Ya Afrika said:

"Unfortunately in South Africa, we don't have a government that takes us seriously."

Siyabonga Ntebhaya Khumalo said:

"Eish, my friend's father was there and they killed him too."

Honorable Malume said:

"Thanks to Ramaphalaphala who is doing a great job as a leader."

Mogorosi Thaps said:

"Zama Zamas doing as they please in this lawless country."

SAPS names two suspects in Bekkersdal shooting

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the South African Police Service identified two suspects for the Bekkersdal tavern mass shooting. This was after 10 people were killed and 10 others were injured at a tavern in the West Rand on 21 December 2025.

Gauteng SAPS' acting Provincial Commissioner General Fred Kekana said that eyewitnesses reported the suspects were speaking Sesotho, suggesting that they could be Lesotho nationals. Residents demanded that the police investigate allegations that police officers were collaborating with criminals.

Authors:
Tebogo Mokwena avatar

Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023.

