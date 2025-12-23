One of the victims of the Bekkersdal tavern shooting which took place on 21 December 2025 lost their life in hospital

A total of 10 people were rushed to the hospital after a group of men opened fire at the KwaNoxolo Tavern in the West Rand

Nine others are fighting for their lives as the South African Police Service continue to hunt for the suspects who escaped

A 10th person died from their wounds after the Bekkersdal shooting. Image:Emmanuel Croset/AFP via Getty Images

BEKKERSDAL, WEST RAND — An 11th victim died from their wounds in hospital as the death toll for the Bekkersdal shooting, which took place on 21 December 2025, increased.

According to eNCA, the victim was one of 10 who were rushed to the hospital after the horrific shooting took place. The South African Police Service continue to search for the suspects who fled the scene.

What happened at the tavern?

An eyewitness said that a Toyota Quantum minibus and a silver sedan stopped outside of the tavern. About 12 men got off the cars and, armed with firearms, randomly started shooting into the tavern. They shot indiscriminately and allegedly shot people who were trying to escape.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on Facebook blamed the government for the shooting and crime in the country.

"The ANC has turned us into Bogota and Sao Paolo."

Tau Ya Afrika said:

"Unfortunately in South Africa, we don't have a government that takes us seriously."

Siyabonga Ntebhaya Khumalo said:

"Eish, my friend's father was there and they killed him too."

Honorable Malume said:

"Thanks to Ramaphalaphala who is doing a great job as a leader."

Mogorosi Thaps said:

"Zama Zamas doing as they please in this lawless country."

