The owner of the KwaNoxolo tavern in Bekkersdal has spoken about the mass shooting that left nine people dead

Police are searching for at least 12 men who are wanted for the crime, and the families of some of the victims

South Africans weighed in on the latest mass shooting to rock the country, highlighting how taverns weren't safe

The Bekkersdal tavern owner has opened up about the mass shooting, saying she fears for her life. Image: Emmanuel Croset

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – The owner of the tavern where nine people were gunned down has opened up about the incident.

Nine people were killed in a mass shooting at the KwaNoxolo tavern, as gunmen opened fire on patrons. Ten others were also injured in the shooting, which happened on Sunday, 21 December 2025, in the Tambo section of Bekkersdal.

It was reported that about 12 unknown suspects, wearing balaclavas, arrived in a white kombi and a silver sedan and opened fire at tavern patrons. They continued to shoot randomly as patrons fled the scene.

Tavern owner fears for her life

According to SABC News, the owner of the tavern on the West Rand said that she now fears for her life. Nanesi Matwa said that the incident left her traumatised and that she was struggling to sleep at night.

“I’m struggling to sleep because I’m scared, I barely slept at night, and my heart feels heavy.

“I don’t think I’ll be able to continue operating this tavern; it feels overwhelming,” she said.

She added that facing the families of the victims would always be difficult, because she knew some of them personally.

“I understand that this isn’t my fault, but that doesn’t make it easier. I’m scared for my life, and I’m seriously considering leaving this place,” she added.

Residents of the area also shared the owner's sentiments, as they stated how they were also living in fear.

Police are searching for the families of the victims

As investigations into the tragedy continue, police are not only searching for the suspects but also the families of the deceased.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) is still trying to trace family members of some of the victims of the mass shooting. Mzikayifani Luthuli from the Crime Prevention Forum has also called on community members to work with the police to find the suspects and trace family members.

Police are looking for some of the family members of the victims of the Bekkersdal tavern shooting. Image: Emmanuel Croset

Source: Getty Images

South Africans debate the latest mass shooting

Social media users weighed in on the tragedy, sharing concerns about the number of mass shootings in the country, while others noted how taverns were no longer safe.

Sithembiso Mabo Masango

“As South Africans, we need to wake up. These people (foreigners) are killing more than 30 people every time, and some other incidents are not published in the media. In three years, they will take our country because there will be no one to fight for it. We are at war.”

Thabang Mmusi asked:

“Why are we able to send soldiers to DRC to protect other nationals, while our citizens are being brutally butchered every day. This is no longer criminality; it's a war against citizens.”

Rachel Jeremiah stated:

“This is not good at all.”

Manzvenga Rufu suggested:

“Go to a tavern. Go buy your beer and disappear fast. Then go back to your family.”

Joe JT Tswai stated:

“I always buy drinks and go home. Taverns are not safe anymore.”

Oscar Bheki Ndlovu agreed:

“It's not safe in taverns.”

Bekkersdal community blames illegal mining for the shooting

Briefly News reported that residents in Bekkersdal said the mass shooting reflected a pattern of ongoing violence.

Several residents voiced suspicions that the attackers may be linked to illegal mining activities operating in and around the area.

Residents also blamed the surge in violent crime on what they describe as inadequate police presence in the township.

Source: Briefly News