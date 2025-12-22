The horrific shooting in Bekkersdal, Gauteng, which left nine people dead and 10 people fighting for their lives, traumatized members of the community

The South African Police Service launched a manhunt after a group of armed suspects stormed the tavern and opened fire

Members of the community opened up about the fear that the shooting caused as police worked to arrest the suspects

Nine were killed in Bekkersdal. Image: Emmanuel Croset/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

BEKKERSDAL, GAUTENG — Members of the community in Bekkersdal, Gauteng, are worried that their lives are in danger after nine people were shot and killed during a mass shooting at a tavern on 21 December 2025.

Community members spoke after the horrific incident left 10 people fighting for their lives. A total of 12 suspects jumped out of a taxi, stormed the tavern, and opened fire. According to eNCA, residents blame the South African Police Service (SAPS) for the incident. One resident said that police officers take their time to respond to cases.

Community members slam SAPS

The community member stated that the Gauteng police must assist residents in combating crime, as they are perceived to be unreliable. He said that residents are terrified of reporting crimes because they fear police officers may expose them to the suspects by identifying them as whistleblowers. He stated that he witnessed police officers accepting bribes; however, he said he did not file a complaint.

The Bekkersdal shooting sparked an urgent call for the government to shut down illegal alcohol outlets. Criminology expert Professor Nirmala Gopal said that the shooting highlighted that illegal taverns are becoming focal points for violence in South Africa. Gopal said that the taverns' presence in environments marked by high unemployment and escalating crime must be reassessed.

Family members of one of the Bekkersdal shooting victims mourn.Image: Emmanuel Croset/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans weigh in

Netizens commenting on Facebook were concerned about the violence in the community. Some accused residents of not reporting crimes.

Jeff Ngwenya said:

"The police and community should be on the same page and combat crime.

Siza Khumalo said:

"It seems that these tavern killings are done by a terrorist group that the SAPS has not picked up on yet, because it can't be a normal thing. Over the past couple of weeks, people have been shot and killed in taverns."

Bush Mosoaka said:

"You have seen police take a brown envelope, but you kept quiet."

Jabulani Tax Practitioner Malindi said:

"This is heartbreaking. No community should have to live with constant gunfire and fear like this. Nine people lost in one night is not just a tragedy. It's a sign that the situation is completely out of control."

