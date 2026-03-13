A Nigerian woman living in the UK said her children will grow up in a place where success is not decided by who you know or who your family is connected to

She said leaving Nigeria did not just open doors for her children but also freed her from a kind of pressure that many Nigerian parents carry for their entire lives

The post set off a fierce online debate about patriotism, and whether a country should make its own people feel they have to leave just to give their children a fair chance

A Nigerian woman living in the United Kingdom set X on fire on 8 March 2026 when she shared a personal take on what relocating abroad has meant for her family.

Images that @Miz_Fey posted on her twitter account. Images: @Miz_Fey

Source: Facebook

She shared the X post under the user known as @Miz_Fey. She said leaving Nigeria had already given her children a head start in life, and not because of money. It touched a nerve for thousands of people in the Nigerian back home.

Briefly News sister site in Legit.ng reported Fey said her kids will grow up where ability matters more than connections. The move freed her from chasing generational wealth at all costs, though she still works hard without destroying herself.

A familiar pressure pushing out Nigerians

In Nigeria, the right people, the right name, or the right church often matter more than hard work. For millions, chasing generational wealth is a survival instinct. Without it, your children start from scratch in a system built to work against them.

See the X post below:

Nigerians weigh in on the claim

Briefly News compiled a series of comments from the post below.

@femiakande60 commented:

“You might be making a mistake in thinking all is well. Every country has its meta-narrative. You may well discover its bad parts as your children get older. Best hold on to what is good from your land of birth.”

@gbengafaro1986 wrote:

“It doesn’t change the fact that the locals of that country gradually resent you for having access to that opportunity at the expense of one of theirs who is jobless and homeless. Soon, they will make conservative laws that will reverse all this talk. Just keep throwing your country under the bus.”

@Star_belle111 noted:

“You, Nigerian people, are going to get humbled. Wait until your children are grown, not in jail or on drugs. Too many of you talk too much when you just got there, and life just decides to flip the table.”

@felixwise said:

“I hope that one day we will have a genuine leader who understands the importance of creating opportunities and providing a level playing ground for everyone to succeed.”

@LindaOjiakoC commented:

“This is the part most people don’t understand when you talk about leaving this country. Access to opportunities is one underrated factor.”

Twitter user @Miz_Fey on a transport to work. Image: @Miz_Fey

Source: Twitter

More articles involving Nigerian nationals

In another article, a Nigerian content creator shared clips of President Cyril Ramaphosa and Nigeria's president addressing their citizens.

A Naija woman shared a video of her practising Zulu, speaking with a noticeable Nigerian accent while working on fluency.

A Nigerian woman living in South Africa shared her shock at discovering how much value South African coins and currency hold compared to her home country's money system.

Source: Briefly News