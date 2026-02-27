Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

“It’s Getting There”: Nigerian Woman Learns Zulu Fluently
"It's Getting There": Nigerian Woman Learns Zulu Fluently

by  Gloria Masia
3 min read
  • A Naija woman shared a video of her practising Zulu, speaking with a noticeable Nigerian accent while working on fluency
  • The post sparked conversations about the importance of learning local languages in South Africa, a country with 11 official languages
  • Viewers highlighted that learning Zulu and other regional languages helps visitors and newcomers connect with communities

Her journey served as a reminder that dedication, practice, and openness to learning can overcome challenges. Her story encouraged others to embrace multilingualism, demonstrating that small steps in language learning can create meaningful cross-cultural connections and enhance experiences in a diverse, Rainbow Nation.

On the right showed the Nigerian woman mid vlog
The picture on the left showed Dollar Queen sitting on her bed. Image: @dollarqueen1_0
Source: TikTok

On 26 February 2026, TikTok user @dollarqueen1_0, a Nigerian woman, shared a video of herself practising Zulu. On Day 2, speaking with a noticeable Nigerian accent, she worked to improve her fluency. She posted the clip to thank followers for their support in learning one of South Africa’s widely spoken languages.

Learning Zulu also sparked conversations about the wider Rainbow Nation. South Africa has 11 official languages, with Zulu being the most widely spoken. Tourists and newcomers who take the time to learn a local language often enjoy richer experiences and stronger connections with communities in understanding South African culture and traditions.

Dedicated learner embraced Zulu challenge

Her attempt to speak Zulu quickly captured the attention of social media users. Many commended her bravery for learning a new language, noting that even short phrases or attempts at proper pronunciation help visitors connect with locals and show cultural respect. Others offered practical tips which she noted in the comments and said she would practice.

By the end of her second day of practice, user @dollarqueen1_0 shared that she felt more confident but acknowledged there was still a long way to go. Her video encouraged others to step out of their comfort zones and embrace language learning as a bridge across cultures.

On the right Dollar Queen worked on her fluency in Zulu
The screenshot on the left showed a Nigerian woman practicing Zulu. Image: @dollarqueen1_0
Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s how South Africans reacted

Sinovuyo Mngomeni wrote:

“Weeh Thandiwe, unamanga wena owala eSouth Africa. ❤️Translation: Weeh Thandiwe, you’re not lying, you really are in South Africa. ❤️”

MeloZiyanda wrote:

“We love you because you are trying to learn our languages. Translation: We love you because you are trying to learn our languages.”

Invisible user wrote:

“Unamanga wena, hai suka ubuya eKZN emnambithi. 🥰 Translation: You’re not lying, don’t leave and come back to KZN in the future.”

La_ Tinichie wrote:

“My Nigerian sister, thank you for representing us well. ❤️🌺“

Nwaiza wrote:

“My first time seeing you, Thandiwe. 💕 I’m clicking that follow button now. “

Kwando Amahle wrote:

“Girl, you are good.”

Blackk wrote:

“My favourite queen on my FYP again, yes, yes, yes.”

phiwe 745 wrote:

“Lalela, ngyaku follower we Thandiwe, syakuthanda lana eSouth Africa. Translation: Listen, I’m your follower Thandiwe, we love you here in South Africa.”

Rendani 🤎 wrote:

“You’re not even trying, you’re doing it!”

Cebsweet maGcugcwa wrote:

“I wouldn’t even tell you’re not South African. 🥰😍"

Source: Briefly News

