A South African woman living abroad sparked nostalgia after sharing a video of herself teaching Chinese children how to play a beloved childhood game for many millennials

The outdoor game, often played barefoot with simple materials, is known for encouraging teamwork, rhythm and social bonding in neighbourhoods across Mzansi

Viewers were delighted to see the tradition travel beyond borders, blending cultural exchange with fond childhood memories

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

The clip resonated deeply with 90s babies who remembered spending afternoons outdoors mastering the game. It highlighted how simple traditions carry powerful emotional value and can connect communities across continents.

The picture on the left showed Faith posing for the camera in a grey sweater. Image: @faithzoe

Source: TikTok

On 26 February 2026, TikTok user @faithzoe, a South African woman living in China, brought nostalgia to social media after sharing a video of herself teaching local children how to play legusha. The game is a popular and beloved playground game for many 90s babies and millennials

Legusha is typically played outside, often barefoot, using simple or homemade materials. It requires coordination, rhythm and teamwork, making it a favourite pastime in many South African communities. For many, it represents childhood memories filled with laughter and creativity.

Childhood game found new audience

In the video, the woman expressed surprise that she could still play the game so effortlessly. She proudly demonstrated how it is traditionally played back home, blending cultural exchange with playful nostalgia.

The moment posted by user @faithzoe highlighted how games transcend borders. Beyond fun, legusha promotes social bonding, physical fitness and teamwork. For South Africans watching from abroad, it served as a heartwarming reminder that culture can travel anywhere.

The screenshot on the left showed Faith teaching Chinese kids how to play legusha. Image: @faithzoe

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what netizens said

Nobesuthi wrote:

“I like the fact that awukhohlwa kalula. 🥰 Translation: You don’t forget easily.”

Thabiso Kabinde wrote:

“It must be a draft you just cleared, right? By the way, teach them everything, even Morabaraba.”

PoppyOctavia Sonyane 🇿🇦 wrote:

“You represented us, girl. ❤️🥰”

Priscilla wrote:

“That little girl who keeps on saying go for it. 🥹🥹”

Nyanzo wrote:

“Skipping? Even I, my leg doesn’t lift that high.”

Lizzy wrote:

“It used to be my favourite. 🥺❤️ They are lucky to have you, those precious angels. 🥺❤️”

Mbali Msibi wrote:

“I would have fallen. 😂😂”

PMM_Inspirations wrote:

“Yes, girl! I used to be so good at mgusha! Trying it now would give me serious stiff muscles at night. Great exercise. 🥰❤️”

Poshiaali2 wrote:

“Wow! Those were the good old days when we were so innocent.”

Tiffany wrote:

“I know you’re going to teach them how to cook pap, or maybe you already have. Proud of you, pookie. 🥰”

Thabiso Kabinde wrote:

“My Duolingo lessons are paying off. I can hear them in the background like I’m hearing my mother tongue. 😅”

Sunskiee wrote:

“When we reached the neck, we made it tiny so the player couldn’t even fit their feet there. It was so much fun. I loved the one-leg round.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about 90s games

A woman shared her old paper dolls book, instantly taking 90s kids back to their childhood days when imagination did all the heavy lifting and entertainment was simple but meaningful.

A video brought old-school skipping games back to life, capturing the carefree joy shared by many South Africans growing up.

A nostalgic video showed neighbours enjoying indigenous South African games from the 90s, sparking memories for viewers.

Source: Briefly News