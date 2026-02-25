Former Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida and Rumoured Boyfriend Maps Maponyane Melt Hearts With Cute Video
- On Valentine's Day, Saturday, 14 February 2026, Shudufhadzo Musida shared a cute TikTok video of a day out with her rumoured lover, Maps Maponyane
- The video included a heartfelt message to her younger self, reflecting on the struggles her current relationship has helped her overcome
- Fans reacted strongly in the comments, sharing mixed emotions: some related to her experience, several guessed Maps’ identity based on glimpses of his signature look, and others playfully questioned why she continues to keep him mostly hidden
Miss South Africa 2020, Shudufhadzo Musida, had South Africans melting online after sharing a sweet glimpse of her day out with rumoured boyfriend, Maps Maponyane.
The couple have kept their romance mostly private, but fans have pieced things together through their social media posts. On Valentine’s Day, Shudu gave a little nudge to the speculation with a heartfelt post on TikTok that had the timeline buzzing.
Shudufhadzo Musida shows how Maps Maponyane helped her heal old wounds
On Saturday, 14 February 2026, The Mindful Mondays with Shudu host posted a video highlighting some of the times she and Maps have spent together. Over the footage, she shared a message to her younger self, reflecting on how her current relationship helped her overcome past struggles:
“To the girl that struggled with touch and affection, you just needed to feel safe.”
The video captured tender moments between the two: holding hands, sharing quiet smiles, and Shudu resting her head on Maps’ shoulder without showing his face.
Watch the video below:
SA reacts as Shudu shows off private moments with rumoured boyfriend
Fans flooded the comments with mixed reactions. Some shared personal experiences similar to Shudu’s, others teased Shudu for keeping her man mostly under wraps, and a few swooned over the couple’s chemistry.
Here are some of the comments:
@Retha🇿🇦 declared:
“And if you guys decide to break up for whatever reason, I will take it upon myself to protest and make sure you reconcile. I’m invested phela scan’t be no scan’t 😂😂”
@Kayise shared:
“You just needed to feel safe❤️❤️❤️. I love that. I had similar struggles. I didn't know until I felt completely free and safe that that was what was missing, SAFETY.”
@Viccy said:
“Guys, our Miss SA is in loveee🥹 this is so cute, be right back, lemme go cry and look for a person to tell this 🥹🥹🥹”
@Lulamalullz remarked:
“The hat and glasses combo gave it away ☺️”
@Thato_Lobeko…💜♏️🇿🇦💜 asked:
“Y’all not tired of coming to say the obvious though. Like every time she posts y’all don’t need to say ‘Maps’ come on.”
@087lolla said:
“That hat and glasses? That is Maps 😭😭😭no doubt.”
@user3542077211137 questioned:
“Still hiding him in 2026??😳😂😂🤣”
justbuzz🐝joked:
"Me going to check Maps Maponyane’s shoes 😂"
Shudufhadzo Musida celebrates academic milestone
Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Shudufhadzo Musida celebrated a milestone in her master's degree journey in the United States.
Shudu Musida is studying toward a master’s degree in International Affairs at Columbia University, focusing on economic and political development.
