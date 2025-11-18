Maps Maponyane recently praised former Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida on X (Twitter)

The rumoured celebrity couple have not come out to publicly declare their relationship status, but have often given hints

Mzansi is growing tired of guessing whether Maps Maponyane and Shudu Musida are dating or not

Maps Maponyane and his girlfriend, Shudufhadzo Musida, were the talk of the town recently. Image: Mapsmaponyane, Shudufhadzomusida

South African actor and TV personality Maps Maponyane gave a massive shout-out to former Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida, who also happens to be his rumoured girlfriend.

This follows her major announcement on her social media platforms, and this prompted a response from the model.

Maps shows love to Shudu

On The Mindful Mondays with Shudu, the former Miss South Africa secured an interview with Melinda French Gates. She announced that her new episode has officially launched on YouTube.

Shudu worked extremely hard to secure such an impactful guest on her growing platform. The podcast, which started only three months ago, has already seen guests such as a clinical psychologist, a media mogul and a professor. Not to mention TV and radio personality Hulisani Ravele, who was her first guest.

In awe of her milestone, which was achieved in three months, Maps expressed pride in watching her podcast grow. Their cosy photo further sparked dating rumours.

"Can't believe you only started this three months ago and have already pulled this off!!! This is massive, Shudu! Congratulations!"

Responding to the post, Shudu thanked him and did not say much.

Mzansi responded to the post and wondered why he did not refer to her lovingly and affectionately.

@Thabithesavage1 reacted:

"You should have sent this privately."

@HNwaike shared:

"You are such a support person. I like how you love seeing other people shine, a very rare trait- never change."

@Iam_Mathabo responded:

"He's not even disputing what everyone is saying in the comments, a gone boy."

@Nduna_KM said:

"When I saw you guys at Pantry I fell inlove."

Shudu speaks on her podcast

Announcing her new baby, shared what this platform means to her. She penned a lengthy letter, saying it was a love letter to her journey.

"Mindful Mondays has been over three (almost four!) years in the making since I stopped on Instagram, filled with what ifs that nearly stopped me in my tracks," she said. "I’ve learned that perfection was never the goal. Presence was. And sometimes the most powerful thing you can do is just start."

"This season is different. It’s less about the definitions of mental health and more about the daily experience of it — the quiet battles, the breakthroughs, the honest conversations we have with ourselves and others."

The podcast was recorded in Johannesburg and Cape Town, as well as New York.

Maps and Shudu have the best time at the Durban July

In a previous report from Briefly News, Maps Maponyane and Shudufhadzo both attended the 2023 Durban July. They were cosy on the flight back to Johannesburg.

They also allegedly travelled together from the King Shaka Airport to OR Tambo International Airport and couldn't hide their affection. Maps is known to be unlucky in love, and he's usually involved with only the finest ladies in the entertainment industry.

