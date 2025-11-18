South African musician Vusi Nova has finally answered his spiritual calling to become a sangoma

The controversial blogger Musa Khawula posted a video of the star returning home from his initiation on social media

Many netizens had a lot to say about Vusi Nova's new journey, as they flooded the comment section with reactions

Bathong, Vusi Nova has joined the "Thokoza Gogo" squad! The popular musician became the talk of the town of late on social media after it was discovered that he embarked on his new spiritual journey.

leaving many netizens stunned online, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted a video of the star, who dropped a new single in June this year, being welcomed back home from initiation school.

Khawula also noted that the singer had decided to answer his calling and officially become a sangoma just like the controversial Barcadi star Jelly Babie. This clip garnered a lot of views and comments from many netizens on X (formerly Twitter).

Watch the clip below:

SA reacts to Vusi Nova becoming a sangoma

Shortly after it was revealed that Vusi Nova had become a sangoma on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@amethyst_mandy said:

"They either turn into Sangomas or born-again Christians. These celebrities have become too predictable."

@RealMadamCoco wrote:

"I hope he considered having a relationship with God. It has a way of making you revived and reformed. Maybe it didn’t work."

@TMukhovha28613 commented:

"Every sangoma is a celebrity lol. When we grew up, it was not easy to find a sangoma roaming around the street, and also to know if someone was undergoing initiations. Being a sangoma was regarded as a full-time job, to heal people spiritually and on different ailments."

@Mntungwa123 responded:

"If you dig deeper...you'll find out that all our talented African singers have somewhat of a spiritual calling in the background. Singing is a spiritual thing that touches and heals other people in the way of spiritual energy."

@Mditshwer replied:

"A tattoo is not our culture. You can go argue with your uncles. This video perfectly shows a sign of confusion. That's what happens when you try many things in life, with no standards, no direction. And this is a Gospel song, why didn't he just go to church?"

@BHERE41 mentioned:

"The fact that they praise God as long as we know he exists, then we know he will judge us on his own, not any human being...ukuthwasa is a Xhosa word of spiritual initiation, just like it, these people still believe in God, Vusi is anointed in music because it's inside."

Man scared his father will not accept sangoma bae

In more sangoma and spiritual callings reports from Briefly News, an unknown man with a strong Christian background and family opened up about dating a sangoma.

The sangoma girlfriend remained a secret to his family, but she said she had a vision of them having a beautiful future, but their families could tear them apart. The guy shared his concerns and sought guidance about how to come clean about his relationship on social media.

Source: Briefly News