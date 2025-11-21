The newly crowned Miss Universe 2025 (Mexico) faced immediate criticism after her final answer was deemed vague and underwhelming by many online viewers

The revealing video was shared on TikTok, sparking a massive debate and speculation about a recent public controversy involving her and one of the pageant’s organisers

Social media users were disappointed by the lack of substance in her answer and argued that other contestants provided far stronger and more specific responses

Miss Mexico, the new Miss Universe, sparked a massive debate online after responding vaguely to a judge's question. Image: @missuniverse

Source: Instagram

A video capturing the final moments of the 74th Miss Universe 2025 pageant sparked a massive online debate after the winner, Fátima Bosch’s answer to a crucial question failed to resonate with the audience.

The clip, shared on TikTok by @daniellaos21, garnered massive views and comments from viewers who congratulated her but expressed disappointment with her vague answer.

The video starts when Miss Mexico is called for her question, which was posed by Judge Dr Nok Chalida, who asked the finalist her question. The former judge asked her what the hurdles of being a woman in the year 2025 are, and how she would use the Miss Universe title to create safe spaces globally.

The Miss Universe winner's response

The TikTok video shared by @daniellaos21 showed the Mexican beauty queen responding with a vague statement, asserting she would use her voice to “serve others” and "speak out to make change." She concluded by stating that women are "brave ones who stand up" and are the ones who will "make history."

Miss Mexico was crowned recently as the 74TH Miss Universe in Thailand. Image: @missuniverse

Source: Instagram

SA discusses Miss Universe’s response

The clip garnered massive views and comments from social media users who were underwhelmed by the generic nature of the response. Many viewers expressed their disappointment, arguing that other finalists had given far stronger, more specific, and better-articulated answers to the judge's question. A significant portion of the audience speculated that the judges were not rewarding the best answer.

Instead, they suggested the judges were attempting to make up for a recent altercation with Nawat Itsaragrisil, the President of the Miss Grand International Organisation, which has often caused tension within the pageant. Others noted that the pressure of speaking in a non-native language might have hindered her performance, suggesting that if she had spoken in her native Spanish, she would have been able to express her complex thoughts and feelings more efficiently.

User @Angèl Villãrreal

"She should have spoken Spanish to transmit her message more profoundly and have it translated 😩."

User @Mareehh added:

"Her answers were brief and shallow, lol."

User @Orange shared:

"Even she was confused with the result."

User @Lynlasvegas • Friends said:

"Guys, take note to be kind. They all deserve the crown, and I know that the others did better in the Q&A, but we have to acknowledge that she didn’t make the decision herself. You can disagree, but do not go beyond the belt."

User @avxqwerty shared:

"Really, Mexico won? Her answers were the worst among the top 5, and her performance wasn't up to par. Are the judges blind or just dense? Cote d'Ivoire was unbelievable to be at 4th runner-up, same goes with the Philippines and Venezuela, this is really just a cooking show."

User @kiimmberwolfff insinuated:

"We deserve this win because Mexicans are dealing with immigration and many other issues. I feel her answers weren’t that good. I do believe she won because of the accident involving Nawat. Since it happened in Thailand, and they were hosting. This was a way of keeping the peace. It’s kinda ironic how Thailand and Mexico were the final 2. Maybe I’m reading too much into this. I do wish her the best. Overall, I'm happy that my motherland country won. I will always root for Mexico!!"

Watch the TikTok video below:

