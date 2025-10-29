A Miss South Africa 2025 Top 10 finalist returned to her neighbourhood after the pageant to a heroic welcome from her entire family and community, reflecting the deep pride of her community

The emotional clip was shared on TikTok, gaining massive views and sparking an outpouring of pride across social media

Viewers were moved by the family’s show of unconditional love, celebrating Ntabiseng for putting her family and community on the map

Miss South Africa finalist, Ntabiseng, received a hero's welcome back home. Image: @nthabiseng_kgasi

A Miss South Africa Top 10 finalist’s homecoming video captured the hearts of social media users, becoming a powerful symbol of support and family pride.

The video was shared on TikTok by @nthabiseng_kgasi, showcasing a true hero’s welcome and moving many viewers.

The video, shared by TikTok by @nthabiseng_kgasi, captures the final moments of Ntabiseng's drive back to her neighbourhood, Soweto. As she drove down the street, she was met by a joyous celebration. Her family and friends had gathered outside, lining the street and singing loudly. They were all wearing matching white T-shirts adorned with her face and carrying posters of her.

The Miss SA finalist receives a warm welcome home

The finalist, Ntabiseng, got out of the car and was immediately embraced with hugs and kisses. The crowd chanted, “Ngu Ntabi lona abamaziyo nabangazange bambona” (This is Ntabi to those who know her and those who don’t), celebrating her new national recognition.

While embracing her, a family member emotionally noted how Ntabiseng put the whole family on the map, underscoring the immense significance of her achievement for the community. The celebration continued as she was given more flowers and walked inside the house, where music was already playing loudly, signalling that the party was just getting started.

Social media users were moved by the family's reaction. Image: @nthabiseng_kgasi

Mzansi shows the Miss SA finalist love

The clip garnered massive views and likes, with social media users expressing how moved they were by the genuine emotion. Many viewers congratulated Ntabiseng on her outstanding presence on stage, noting that they had been rooting for her throughout the competition. Others were touched by the warm, heroic welcome, affirming how much her family loves her

User @hombamazaleni said:

"You are so, so loved😍!"

User @MIRWACLE _BLUE commented:

"My mom loves you so much 😭😭🥺she won't stop talking about you."

User @user9560498132118 shared:

"Our Miss South Africa, as a country. We are super proud of you. After here, you'll go miles with bigger opportunities, stay motivated and blessed 🥰."

User @Karabo Khoza added:

"Oh Nthabi, you were amazing ❤🥺."

User @Miyelani Minyuku commented:

"Girl, I was rooting for you. Please try again next year ❤."

User @Lerato said:

"I don't have a voice because of you. The way I was screaming your name😍😍on that powerful suit."

User @Monica Mpho Masia shared:

"Oh sis, seeing you on that stage🥺😍. I am so grateful I got to experience it. You really represented Soweto well. We love you ❤."

Watch the TikTok video below:

