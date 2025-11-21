“You Did Your Parents Proud”: Family’s ‘Sibling Career Trend’ Moves Mzansi
- Three siblings went viral after participating in a career trend, showcasing their collective commitment to public service roles in registered nursing and crime prevention
- The inspiring clip was shared on TikTok, attracting massive views and praise for the dedicated family’s success.
- Social media users were impressed by the career focus, calling the siblings an inspiration and commending the parents for their loving upbringing
A local woman’s heartwarming video celebrating her and her siblings' dedication and career focus captured the attention of social media users.
The clip, shared on TikTok by @amarh_x, documented a moment of massive family pride and professional success, attracting many views and comments from viewers who praised the siblings.
The video features the siblings participating in a popular social media trend that showcases career paths. The eldest sister, Amanda, starts the clip, dressed in her professional registered nursing uniform in an office setting. She wipes the screen to reveal her brother,
The siblings showcase their careers
Ayanda, a crime prevention warder, is also in full work uniform, standing against the backdrop of his workplace. TikTok user @amarh_x’s clip moved to show the brother continuing the trend, wiping the screen to introduce the baby of the family, Thandolwami, who is seen wearing her white student nurse uniform as a nursing student.
SA loves the focused family
The video garnered 755K views and hundreds of comments from social media users who were impressed by the family’s success. Many viewers called the siblings inspirational and wished them continued success in their demanding public service careers.
A strong theme in the comments was the pride felt by the parents, who were commended for raising dedicated and focused children. Some noted their closeness, celebrating the strong familial bond shared by the trio. One user, expressing a common sentiment, said she would love to participate in the challenge but noted that her own siblings were still in school.
User @Nkgama.Viv said:
"This is beautiful ♥️♥ . My little brother is in primary school, my gosh 😂."
User @nikittsss_🇿🇦 shared:
"This is such a flex! Bless you all 😭."
User @Tricia commented:
"Someone's parents out there are praying for their child to return home safe because they've not seen them since New Year's Eve. We can do better, guys 😂. This is beautiful."
User @Porsia Mofokeng added:
"You guys did ur parents proud ❤."
User @Nobu asked:
"Sis, Amanda, is your experience so good you had to influence uThando😭? What am I doing wrong in this field 😂?"
User @MaMvubu said:
"😂I know my siblings won’t agree to this. Congratulations, family❤️🥰."
Watch the TikTok video below:
- A resident living near the Union Buildings shared a viral video showing the massive official government building completely lacking light at 3 AM.
- A compassionate nurse looked after a Grade 12 learner's newborn in a local hospital while she wrote her matric exam, earning praise online.
- After completing her training, a young lady celebrated joining the Metro Police with her friends, touching the hearts of many social media users.
