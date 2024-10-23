A compassionate nurse received much praise after sharing a video assisting a Grade 12 learner who was about to write her first exam after giving birth to her baby

The matriculant was due for her first paper when the nurse stepped in not only as a nurse but as an older sister

Social media users took to the nurse's comment feed to thank her for her warm and loving nature

A caring nurse who loves people proved that being a public health servant is her calling after assisting a teenage mom in taking the first step in securing her child's future.

The lady shared a video of her good deed, helping a Grade 12 learner who had just given birth set up for her first exam in a hospital ward. She shared the clip on her TikTok under the user handle @masthole91.

The nurse's good deed is on display

The video shared by the health worker shows a station set up for the learner to write on before it moves to show her in a hospital gown, sitting, ready for her paper. It later moves to show @masthole91 feeding the tiny baby a bottle and then to her rocking the baby in a chair.

Watch the moving video below:

TikTok users show the nurse love on the app

The video attracted over 1.5K comments from people with only good things to say about the nurse. Other people who had encounters with the hospital nurse shared their beautiful stories of how she helped them.

User @*Ms Unique* said:

"If we had more Nurses with your standards, the public health care would have been the best💕."

User @Itumeleng Adore added:

"To the nurse who held that baby for the mother to write her exam... God bless you ausi."

User @nynlwndl noted:

"You deserve a blessings sister."

User @StheDigitalMakerting commented:

"Sister sthole wase king George akuve enothando bengilapho ngo April 🥰🥰🥰."

User @Thobs detailed:

"Let's praise our Education department for allowing our children to write exams no matter what!!!! 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰."

User @Missk added:

"This just showed that it's not just a job for you, but a calling. Many wouldn't do this, we're proud of you. May God bless you more."

