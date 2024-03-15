A young nurse is making wakes on social media for her remarkable achievements and accolades

The woman's incredible journey to success has touched many people online as it attracted many likes and comments

The PhD holder inspired the online community as they flocked to the comments to send her congratulatory messages

This young lady's story took the internet by storm, and many were left inspired by the woman's life journey.

A young nurse's phenomenal journey to success inspires PhD online users. Image Dr Maurine Musie

Source: Instagram

A young woman's remarkable journey to success

A post by Sylvia Maseko on LinkedIn highlighted the journey of the phenomenal young nurse who has shocked the nation with her impressive achievements and accolades. According to the post shared by Sylvia Maseko on the social media platform, Dr Maurine Musie is a midwifery specialist and PhD holder in nursing and neonatal sciences at the University of Pretoria.

She was raised in Katlehong, in the East Rand, but is originally from Ngovhela, a small town in Venda. She graduated from the University of Pretoria in 2015 with honours, becoming the first black African student to do so.

Sylvia Maseko's post revealed that Dr Maurine Musie graduated from the University of Pretoria in 2018 with a master's degree in advanced midwifery and neonatal science.

She won the Emerging Research Excellence Award in 2021 and represented South Africa in the Burnett Trust of Nursing's Nursing Now Global Challenge.

She became the University of Pretoria's youngest PhD graduate in Nursing Sciences in 2023 after earning a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Nursing and Neonatal Sciences. Outstanding midwifery specialist Dr Maurine Musie is a senior lecturer at the University of Pretoria.

Take a look at the post below:

The young nurse's post that was shared on LinkedIn. Image: Sylvia Maseko

Source: UGC

SA claps for the nurse

Dr Maurine Musie's post received many likes and comments on social media. The young lady's story inspired many.

David Smiley said:

"Congratulations, and keep up the great work you do. Blessings on Blessings to you always."

Dinah Thema Nkosi added:

"Inspiring, well done and congratulations are in order for Dr Musie. Remarkable achievements."

Emilyn Mokgokong wrote:

"Well done, keep going, my sister may the lord of mercy lead you always."

Phumzile N.View Phumzile commented:

"Nurse entrepreneur. Quality Manager and OH&S Nurse Practitioner. Such a beautiful tale...one of our own...We celebrate you."

