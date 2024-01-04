It was blessings galore for a young lady who graduated and had her lobola ceremony, white wedding and traditional wedding in one year

The TikTok video shows the gorgeous woman on all four of her special days and she thanked God for all He's done in her life

The comment section is buzzing with many women congratulating the blessed lady

A young, beautiful woman had the internet screaming triple congratulations as she showed off her graduation, lobola, white wedding, and traditional wedding images which all took place in one year.

A woman shared a TikTok video celebrating her graduation, white wedding, traditional wedding and lobola in one year. Image: @M_boityy

Woman shows gratitude over 2023

@M_boityy posted a TikTok video of how she spent her 2023. In the clip, the lovely lady revealed how she graduated and had her lobola ceremony, white wedding, and traditional wedding all in the same year. Sis had ladies shouting in the comment section, saying:

“It was definitely your year babe. Love this.”

The blessed woman was full of gratitude as she captioned her post saying:

“Thank you, Jesus!”

Mzansi ladies react warmly to the blessed woman's post

Siphumle Ngqose280 gushed over the graduate's post saying:

"What a beautiful year it was for you."

Malefo Ramaifo simply said:

"One word: “BLESSED!”

Kgomotso Mako wrote:

"What a beautiful year for you, to many more blessings."

Queen of Property wished her well for the 2024 saying:

"Restoration... continue to prosper."

Yvonne added:

"Congratulations."

Amandamatseke said:

"It can only be God."

Thandiwe M was amazed as she praised her saying:

"Wow this is absolutely beautiful. Congratulations."

Precious langwenya wrote:

"Congratulations sisi. This was your year indeed."

University graduate’s boyfriend proposes at graduation ceremony

Briefly News previously reported another similar story of a young graduate who had double blessings on her graduation day after her boyfriend went on his knees and proposed to her in front of everyone.

When the lady was called to take up her award, she walked majestically, and just after picking it, she saw her handsome boyfriend walk up to the podium.

The young man graciously went down on one knee to the delight of everyone else, and proposed to his lover. She was surprised but said yes immediately in the video posted by @silulotechnologies.

