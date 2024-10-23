A mother hilariously kept her lazy daughter awake to prepare for her final examinations

The mom took a stick and lightly tapped the sleeping girl on her arm to wake her up to study

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A mother hilariously made sure that her lazy daughter was prepared for exams. Images: @Natalia Shabasheva/ Getty Images, @phumeshi17/ TikTok

A mother hilariously made sure that her lazy child prepared for her examination. Netizens laugh at the method.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @phumeshi17, the kiddo is seen sitting in the living room with a book on top of her thighs. Instead of revising for her final exams, she was sleeping.

Her mom was not having it. The lady came with a stick and lightly tapped her in her arms to wake her up, lol. The mother's intention was to make sure that her kiddo was prepared for the exams. In the comment section, the TikTok user said the hun just took the book and after ten minutes she decided to close her eyes and sleep.

Mom keeps child awake to prepare for exams

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at the girl

The video gained over 460k views, with many online users laughing. See the comments below:

@Ratang asked:

"Is your mom a teacher?😭😂😂😂."

@Josh_ laughed:

"The warmer the blanket, the colder the future 😂."

@sanelisiwe ♡ was envious:

"😂🤣👍I want to borrow your mom until exam season ends."

@Pumpkin said:

"She will thank her mom in the future."

@N T H A R A was envious:

"I’m in varsity and I need your mom😭."

@HalimaSalim shared:

"My mom used to feel sorry for me lapho I never used to sleep and I still failed…I was bewitched shame no one can tell me nothing… well done Mom 💋."

Eastern Cape learners sing as they prepare for exams

In another story, Briefly News reported about Eastern Cape pupils who burst into gwijo song while preparing for their exams.

Eastern Cape learners burst into gwijo songs as they were preparing for their exams. In the TikTok video uploaded by @milisamashumi, learners can be seen in a big classroom preparing for their exams. They were presumably attending a night class to revise for their upcoming final examinations.

