“Mr and Mrs Vermaak”: Miss SA 2023 Natasha Joubert’s Wedding Video Wows Mzansi

Natasha Joubert, who won Miss South Africa in 2023, married the love of her life on 16 March this year

The couple, who dated for more than eight years, tied the knot on a wine farm in the Western Cape

Many local influential figures, including former Miss South Africa winners, congratulated Natasha on her special day

Former Miss South Africa Natasha Joubert gave people a glimpse of her wedding day. Images: @natasha_joubert

Source: Instagram

Natasha Joubert, the beauty queen who stole Mzansi's hearts when she won Miss South Africa 2023, recently said her "I dos" in a gorgeous wedding ceremony. Thankfully, the new bride shared snippets of her special day with adoring fans.

Natasha Joubert stuns with wedding clip

On her Instagram account, the businesswoman uploaded a heartwarming video she titled:

"Mr and Mrs Vermaak - 16.03.2025."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Enrico Vermaak proposed to the Natalia Jefferys business owner on 23 February 2024 after celebrating more than eight years together.

The adorable clip showed Natasha, who had three wedding dress options, walking down the aisle to her husband, cutting their cake, and more monumental wedding moments.

The nuptials took place at Cavalli Estate, located in the Western Cape's Winelands, and many guests were in attendance, including media mogul Bonang Matheba.

Watch Natasha's stunning Instagram video below:

Natasha Joubert on love and loss

In a 2023 interview with BONA Magazine, Natasha shared that love and loss led her to grow up fast.

"I had to take responsibility and learn how to do things sooner and with more passion. If you really want something, you need to work for it."

Natasha Joubert is completely smitten with her new husband. Image: @natasha_joubert

Source: Instagram

SA adores snippets of Natasha Joubert's wedding

Several people could not help but swoon over the video Natasha had posted of her special day, with many local celebrities and other former beauty queens showering the bride with compliments.

Bonang entered the comment section and wrote:

"Breathtaking. The most beautiful day. Congratulations, Tash."

The local podcast The Drag Cartel also sent their best wishes for the newlyweds:

"To the happy couple: Congratulations on your wedding day! Wishing you a lifetime filled with love, laughter, and happiness as you embark on this beautiful journey together."

Internet personality K Naomi sweetly shared:

"Natasha, I’m crying! You looked so beautiful. Congratulations, Mrs Vermaak. May this new chapter be as beautiful as your heart!"

Rapper and media personality Boity Thulo said to Natasha:

"I'm quite certain you are the most exquisite vision I have ever experienced."

Miss South Africa 2018 Dr Tamaryn Green Nxumalo added in the comments:

"The most beautiful and special day. What a vision, my Tash. Perfection. Wishing you and your hubby a blessed and happy union. Love you so much!"

Philanthropist Basetsana Kumalo, who is also a beauty pageant titleholder, remarked:

"What an exquisite bride. Congratulations. Blessings upon blessings to you and your husband."

3 Other stories about Natasha Joubert

In another article, Briefly News reported about how Natasha had the internet swooning after posting several pictures of her bachelorette party.

reported about how Natasha had the internet swooning after posting several pictures of her bachelorette party. Bonang Matheba also attended the bridal shower. People were in awe over her pink dress and blonde weave.

Earlier this month, Natasha launched her In White bridal collection in collaboration with the fashion store Forever New. Celebs and fans were eager to purchase stand-out pieces.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News