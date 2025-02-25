Natasha Joubert recently had her bridal shower celebrations and in attendance was Bonang Matheba

People were in awe over Bonang Matheba's stunning looks as she wore a pink dress and a blonde weave

Natasha Joubert thanked Bonang for always cheering her on and seeing her win, and her bridal shower was no different

Bonang Matheba attended Natasha Joubert's bridal shower. Image: Chris Jackson/Paul Morigi

One thing about Bonang Matheba, when she shows up at an event, she will steal the show. The TV personality was a recent guest at Natasha Joubert's bridal shower and her fans were in awe over how elegant she looked.

Bonang looks stunning at Natasha Joubert's bridal shower

Queen B rocked up at Natasha Joubert's bridal shower and she stole the show while pretty in pink. She wore a blonde weave and shades to pair off with her pink CHATS by C.DAM dress.

Taking to Instagram, Bonang gushed over Natasha and thanked her for inviting her to the beautiful ceremony.

"Natasha’s Bridal Shower. 23.02.25. @natasha_joubert love you. Thank you for having us."

The beauty queen who was crowned Miss South Africa in 2023, natasha_joubert responded to Bonang's cute post saying her bridesmaids are very obsessed with her:

"Oh, my bridesmaids are obsessed with you! Thank you that you never hesitating to make me feel special, always supporting and cheering me on."

Taking to Instagram, Natasha said, "Today, exactly one year after I got engaged we celebrate it at my Bridal shower."

She showed off her stunning dress and how her gorgeous look came together.

At Bonang's unusual outing at a cricket match, she joined sports broadcaster, Nqobile Khwezi and 2023 Miss South Africa, Natasha Joubert, on the pitch to discuss what she felt about the match.

Bonang and Natasha stunned at the Betway SA20 game in Cape Town on Wednesday, 29 January 2025 for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape and MI Cape Town clash.

Fans give Bonang her flowers

Netizens are here for Bonang being Natasha's hype girl and for attending her bridal shower.

dr_pree stated:

"Wow you look so beautiful, at first I thought your hair was a short cut, have you ever considered that? This blonde is soooo beautiful on you. Bonang, Bonang."

@Zinhle94198733 stated:

"The hair, the dress and the watch everything is top-notch."

@DJMaverickZA gave her flowers:

"Bonang is such a stylish lady. Mother looks pretty in pink."

@thatoivan gushed:

"You know what, bonang is a well-dressed woman. Always always looking stunning."

@ROLIE_GM gushed:

"This dress is gorgeous."

@YourBoy_TK said:

"Bonang never misses. What a stunning woman she is."

lavendayda said:

"Oh, how I was ready to say she went short and blond. Channel your inner Amber Rose. Gorgeous!"

