“Living Like Barbie”: SA Adores Content Creator Kayla Kim Kay’s Pink Apartment

Businesswoman and social media influencer Kayla Kim Kay shared a video of herself happy to start 2025 by travelling overseas

While some internet users were happy to see her continue her jet-setting lifestyle, others couldn't help but notice the hints of pink she had throughout her stylish apartment

A few local members of the online community headed to the comment section with compliments about the pink interior and shared the influencer was living their dreams

Internet users loved Kayla Kim Kay's pink apartment.

In January, internet personality Kayla Kim Kay (real name Kayla Kim Meiring) shared that she was starting the year by travelling abroad. However, her announcement had people more interested in her pink apartment.

Kayla Kim Kay loves pink

The businesswoman shared a video on her Facebook account showing her fans and followers her excitement for travelling to the United States of America to meet up with a friend.

Dressed for winter, Kayla included bits of pink in her stylish airport outfit, which matched her many pink suitcases. However, that was not all the pink that was seen in her lush apartment.

A look at the video also saw pink Smeg appliances and crockery in her kitchen, a pink sofa and posters on her wall that had hints of the same colour.

Take a look at the pink-filled home in the Facebook video below:

Who is Kayla Kim Kay?

Kayla is a content creator-turned-businesswoman who was born and raised in Cape Town. Before becoming an internet sensation and gaining fame for her food reviews, she was a fashion buyer who attended fashion school.

Now, Kayla is the proud owner of the hair care brand Afrocurl. The business idea came to fruition when she wanted to create an organic and vegan range of hair products that were affordable and accessible to curly girls.

Hair care products from Kayla Kim Kay's brand Afrocurl.

Pink interior wows South Africans

A few social media users took to the post's comment section to express their love for Kayla's home's interior. Others shared their love for Kayla and joined in on the blessings.

Mahle Williams said to the content creator:

"You're living my pink dream."

Zandile Radebe greeted Kayla by saying:

"Hello, African Barbie."

Lerato Mashego wrote in the post's comment section:

"I'm loving the colour."

According To Teboho shared with the online community:

"She's living like Barbie. Pinky dreams. Princess Diana."

A clear fan of the social media influencer, Snako Msi stated in the comments:

"I love her so much."

Natasha McCarthy commented on the life Kayla was blessed with and noted:

"God is good all the time."

