A final-year university student's TikTok tour of her stunning Cape Suites apartment, complete with modern amenities and a private balcony, has left viewers impressed

The luxury student accommodation, located just 250 metres from District 6 Masjid, features granite kitchen tops, built-in cupboards, and a separate living area

South African students flooded the comments section with a mix of nostalgia and envy, with many sharing their own res experiences

One woman shared what her new residence looks like. Mzansi couldn't help but comment. Images: @munkie00

TikTok content creator @munkie00 sparked major accommodation envy after sharing a video tour of her upmarket student residence at Cape Suites Apartments, showing off CPUT's newest R28 million student accommodation investment.

The footage reveals a modern apartment in the recently refurbished former Best Western Hotel, which now serves as a female-only residence. Each unit comes equipped with a kitchen, though residents also have access to a main kitchen. The space features modern amenities including keyless entry using PINs or fingerprints, ensuring maximum security for its occupants.

Modern student haven

Located on the corner of Constitution and Tennant Streets in District Six, Cape Suites represents CPUT's commitment to providing quality student housing. The R62,000 annual residence offers students access to impressive facilities including 24-hour security, wi-fi, a laundry room, gym, swimming pool, study area, and common spaces.

As part of CPUT's expansion of student accommodation in the city, it's helped increase available student beds from 15,000 in 2024 to 16,200 in 2025.

Woman's post on her new university res has caught Mzansi's attention. Many student's posted their own experiences. Images: @munkie00

Mzansi shares res experiences

@kaMajola reminisced:

"Cape suites, I miss my room now 😭🔥❤️"

@Bontle_Omontle lamented:

"Cries in Catsville😭😭😭"

@lerato2.0 inquired:

"Mine is still pending cape suites tooo 😭 Is it sharing room??"

@Lukhanyo Quinton noted:

"We all know that cape suites was a hotel🤣🤣"

@PinkyM shared:

"My niece got accepted yesterday... Be patient guys."

@user1801905085288 advised:

"Enjoy my love but don't forget what you are there for. I stayed there for a good 5 years and left with a Btec."

