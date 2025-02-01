A TikTok video exposing the horrible state of student accommodation at the University of Cape Town has gone viral, showing broken drawers, clogged sinks, and bare bed springs

The NSFAS-funded student expressed disappointment over the uninhabitable conditions, as the accommodation costs upwards of R50,000 annually

South Africans shared their own similar experiences in the comments, with many advising the student to seek private accommodation or report the conditions to NSFAS

A woman posted a video showing the conditions of her NSFAS funded residence at the Univeristy of Cape Town. Images: @simooore.278

Source: TikTok

A disturbing video of student accommodation conditions has sparked outrage across social media platforms. The eye-opening content was shared by TikTok user @simooore.278, who revealed the shocking state of her assigned residence room at the University of Cape Town.

The footage shows a room in complete disarray, with broken drawer doors, clogged sinks filled with oil and water, and rusty kitchen appliances. Most concerning was the bed, which had only springs without a mattress, making it completely unsuitable for living.

Watch the video below.

NSFAS accommodation standards

While NSFAS provides financial support to students who cannot afford tertiary education, with options to convert 40% of funding into a bursary upon passing, the quality of some NSFAS-approved accommodations has raised serious concerns.

Many viewers advised the young woman to report this situation to NSFAS on the basis that their agents may not know that these are the conditions of some of the places they pay for students to live in during the term of their study.

A woman shared a post on what her student residence looks like. Zzansi couldn't help but provide tips on how to not live there. Images: @simooore.278

Source: TikTok

Mzansi shares residence experiences

@Katlego_golintete shared:

"Oh lived there in 2023 and I told myself I'm never going back. Last year decided to look for a p.an and though the rooms were small, cleanliness was a thing. I'm still traumatised by Catsville till..."

@Leri Kodisang noted:

"I'm sure rent is more than R50k per annum😔"

@Sphokazi Mabaso advised:

"Complain to NSFAS😭😭🤞🏽🤞🏽the agents need to see this."

@muchidziiii suggested:

"Look for private accommodation."

@khaniii🌹 commented:

"You haven't seen TUT on-campus residence 😭😭"

