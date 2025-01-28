A heartwarming TikTok video captured the bittersweet moment a young man famous for his beach outing with his gogo had to bid her farewell as he departed for uMfolozi TVET College

The content creator shared touching memories of their special bond, including their recent beach trip, church visits, and precious moments together

Mzansi was moved by their video call reunion, where the grandson took screenshots to preserve moments with his beloved gogo while away at school

A young boy posted a video of his sad departure from home as he left his gogo to attend college. Images: @phumlanigumede06

A young man's departure to college turned into an emotional tribute to his special relationship with his grandmother. Content creator @phumlanigumede06, known for sharing his life with his gogo, documented their tearful goodbye as he left for uMfolozi TVET College, carrying his belongings and rolled-up mattress.

The video showed different scenes of cherished memories they shared, from their memorable beach outing to church attendance and gift-giving moments.

Life at uMfolozi TVET College

uMfolozi TVET College is one of KwaZulu-Natal's nine public Technical and Vocational Education & Training colleges, offering students comprehensive education across eight main campuses.

The institution's commitment to technical excellence and diverse learning opportunities provides students with valuable skills for their future careers.

A young man famous for his videos with his gogo posted a clip as he bid her farewell before leaving for college. His post went viral. Images: @phumlanigumede06

Mzansi touched by grandson's love

@colleenmutant related:

"Who else cried with me😭"

@Honey offered support:

"Can I buy you data so you can video call her often?"

@Ntandos observed:

"The fact that he's carrying his clothes in a plastic bag makes the situation more painful 😭😭😭"

@zee pleaded:

"Phumlani😭😭😭 Every weekend please come back to check on her."

@MdungeBrianKhuleka encouraged:

"True story content, that's what we need. My brother, as a country, we are praying for you and Gogo. All the best."

@LAcharmer advised:

"Study hard, make her proud."

@SannahN shared:

"l left my grandma going to university final semester she was gone 😭 She never had the chance to eat the fruits of her labour. Continue resting in peace 🕊️"

@luvha01 prayed:

"I pray that God keep her until you make it in life 😢"

