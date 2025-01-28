A caring husband celebrated the birth of his third baby with a luxe surprise present for his wife

She was still in the hospital when he arrived with the gift that's worth over R31k and other goodies

Mzansi netizens praised the push present and called it a sweet way to honour the difficult process of labour

A man appreciated his wife for giving birth to their baby. Image: @doc_way1

Source: TikTok

Babies bring so much joy! One proud hubby just made it even sweeter. After his wife delivered baby number 3, he decided to go all out.

Sweet surprise at Netcare Hospital

He posted a clip on his TikTok page @doc_way1 showing how he shopped for an iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Afterwards, he headed to Netcare Hospital for the big reveal. His wife was still recovering, but her eyes lit up as she unboxed her shiny new phone.

A woman was recorded in a labour ward. Image: @doc_way1

Source: TikTok

The sweet guy also gave his followers a glimpse at his newborn. He acknowledged what women have to go through to bring life into this world.

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTok users amazed by generous gift

TikTok users gushed about the thoughtful push present. Many applauded him for appreciating his wife in such a special way.

Have a look at some comments below:

@MaAlidebs shared:

"I pushed and he asked me for petrol money 😭😭 while in labour."

@Ozzie stated:

"Lapho mina ngathola i pie. 😭"

@Polkay commented:

"We told them to avoid the team 50/50 kind of men. We still have real men out there."

@DeeFaith typed:

"I also got an iPhone 16 as my push present may God bless these kinds of husbands."

@violetmosiroe wrote:

"How I've always yearned to be appreciated especially after I gave birth and almost lost my life during labour. 😔"

@NthabiToesSehloho posted:

"May your pockets never run dry. ❤️🙏"

@carly.mvee said:

"Siyambongela uWifey, well deserved. 💯"

@Neneneyney95 added:

"So beautiful to watch. 🥰🥺 May God continue to bless your union. ❤️"

