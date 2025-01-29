The ultimate budget king trekked across Midrand to cut costs and impress his crush on their dinner date

He shared a video displaying his long journey and how they dined at a fancy restaurant at Mall of Africa

The sight of his determination and efforts sparked admiration from thousands of netizens on social media

A walked to Mall of Africa for a date with his girlfriend. Image: @the_lebohomme

Source: TikTok

When you’re head over heels, any distance feels like a hop and a skip. One guy took that saying literally by walking across Midrand. All to save cash for a dinner date at Mall of Africa.

Man shows journey to meet his date

He recorded himself with a backpack, going through busy roads like a man on a mission.

They met up at Nomad Restaurant for a well-deserved feast as shown in a clip on his TikTok page @the_lebohomme.

Restaurant food captured by a TikTokker. Image: @the_lebohomme

Source: TikTok

Tips for dating on a budget

Experts suggest that when dating on a budget, focus on building a genuine connection rather than trying to impress your partner with expensive outings.

Choose affordable or free activities that allow you both to enjoy each other's company without breaking the bank.

Also, make time to discuss finances and consider a dating budget to ensure both partners are comfortable and on the same page.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The man's determination to the extra sparked discussions in his video's comments section.

Have a look at some reactions below:

@langelihlempanza_ asked:

"You walked for a girl who has a Louis Vuitton bag?

@the_comeback_king stated:

"You would have arrived much sooner if it hadn’t been for placing your phone on the ground and then returning to get it. 🤣"

@KananeloQ.Makhubela posted:

"Dear future husband, if you see this, please don't ever do this. We can grab kotas. 🎀"

@Afroteetee suggested:

"Yho, maybe putting dating on hold kancane.

@nelosrevenge wrote:

"This heartbreak gon be legendary. 😔"

@Capro____t mentioned:

"I hope she respects you, nurtures you and gives you peace and all the support you need. ❤️🤞🏾"

@abutinicethings highlighted:

"You walked ka di gumboots? You really must love her."

@Nombaby added:

"If he wanted too he would. Here is an example of a good guy."

3 More heartwarming date stories

Source: Briefly News