A couple went viral on the internet after a woman showcased how she took her man shopping in Marabastad

The video captured many's attention, gathering loads of views, likes and comments on TikTok

Social media users were in awe of the pair as they flocked to the comments section to gush over them

One South African interracial couple left many people in Mzansi amazed and entertained by their impressive date.

An interracial couple left SA in awe of their cute Marabastad date. Image: @charti.mosh

Source: TikTok

Interracial couple's Marabastad date in a video

The woman told her viewers she was taking her man on a date to Marabastad, a business area west of Pretoria's city centre in South Africa. The stunner expressed that she wanted to support "local vendors."

The footage uploaded by @charti.mosh shows the lovebirds enjoying shopping in Marabastad. The hun's man even went as far as to taste the lovely sweet corn sold on the streets. He also had fun trying on the traditional attires.

While taking to TikTok, the woman simply said:

"He is becoming a local."

@charti.mosh's clip went viral, grabbing the attention of online users and generating loads of views, along with thousands of likes and comments.

Take a look at the heartwarming video below:

People rave over the couple

The online community loved the heartwarming video, and many headed to the comments section to gush over the lovebirds.

Vee said:

"Love the fact that you took him to Dubai/Marabastad or ke small street."

Tess simply raved over the couple, saying:

"I love this."

User wrote:

"His so humble."

Carolfine shared:

"Took mine to Bosman station. That was a bad decision. So Marabi , no way."

Alphonsine expressed:

"The problem with Marabastad is you will eat the whole day."

