Is Usher gay? Here's what is known about his sexual orientation
With both male and female fans drooling over the singer's hot body, it is no shocker that Usher's sexuality has been questioned for years. The Super Bowl LVIII halftime show singer was one of the most sexually attractive men in the world in 2010, according to Glamour Magazine. As a result, he has dated high-profile ladies in the entertainment industry. Still, questions like, "Is Usher gay?" have lingered in some fans' minds.
Usher is a famous American singer, actor, dancer, entrepreneur, record and film producer. He has sold over 80 million records globally with hit tracks like My Way, Call Me a Mack, DJ Got Us Fallin' in Love, and Confessions. The controversial Grammy award-winning artist is constantly dragged for his sexuality but remains mute, which has fueled more speculation about him.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Usher Terry Raymond IV
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|14 October 1978
|Age
|45 years old (as of June 2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Libra
|Place of birth
|Dallas, Texas
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Afro-American
|Religion
|Christianity
|Height
|5'7" (173 cm)
|Weight
|75 kg (165 lbs)
|Father
|Usher Raymond III
|Mother
|Jonetta
|Siblings
|1
|Marital status
|Married
|Wife
|Jenn Goicoechea
|Children
|4
|School
|North Springs High School
|Profession
|Singer-songwriter, actor, dancer, film producer, record producer, businessman, philanthropist
|Net worth
|$180 million
|Social media
Is Usher gay?
It is uncertain if the R&B singer is gay or not. He has been accused severally of being gay and supporting the LGBT community. He has neither debunked nor accepted the claims.
Is Usher bisexual?
The U Remind Me singer has refused to declare his sexual orientation publicly. But on 19 July 2017, documents were leaked online alleging that Usher had the herpes virus since 2009 or 2010. He also settled a herpes lawsuit for $1.1 million in 2012 after a lady sued him for giving her the sickness without prior notice.
His bisexual rumours came when he faced legal action in 2017 after two ladies and a man sued him for allegedly not disclosing his herpes diagnosis before engaging in sexual activities. Attorney Lisa Bloom filed the lawsuit on 7 August 2017 as the three individuals asked for compensation.
Claims against Usher
She claimed that Usher had sexual contact with the plaintiffs after 2012 and failed to warn them about his alleged STD status. According to her, the rapper had sexual affairs with one of the two females (Jane Doe and Quantasia Sharpton) and oral stimulation of the reproductive organ with the male.
The male, referred to as John Doe in court, revealed he had a sexually transmitted infection when they had intercourse at a spa in Koreatown, Los Angeles. This fueled the rumour that the rapper was bisexual. The man and one of the females choose to remain anonymous.
Usher's so-called herpes victim and accuser, Quantasia Sharpton, sued him for $20 million after testing positive in 2017. She claimed she had an unprotected affair with him after a concert. In an interview with Lisa Bloom, she said the following:
He never told me about any STDs...Usher if you are negative please say so but if you are positive you need to inform your partners.
The iconic rapper never came out to make any public statements on whether he has the disease or not, as it remains confidential. He settled his accusers out of court.
Usher's gay rumours
Aside from his lawsuits, there have been other rumours about Usher's sexuality. Still, there is no confirmation on whether he identifies as gay, bisexual, or straight. Here are some of the rumours that have circulated:
Tameka Foster
Foster, Usher's ex-wife, sparked controversy in 2011 with a tweet suggesting gay men who pretend to be straight should wear wristbands to identify themselves.
The tweet was met with backlash from the LGBTQ community, but a friend of Foster's, Nyeisha Dewitt, claimed it was a result of her frustration with their divorce and not a reference to Usher's sexual orientation.
Keke Palmer's mother
Sharon, Keke Palmer's mother, falsely claimed Usher was gay in a phone call with her daughter's ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson. But she later admitted she lied to protect Keke from Darius' alleged abuse and jealousy.
Usher's relationships with celebrities
Usher's real sexuality has been the subject of speculation, with celebrities like Sean "Diddy" Combs and Jenny McCarthy making comments that suggest he may be bisexual. The rapper has also made remarks about the benefits of having bisexual friends and hinted at experiencing group activities, adding fuel to the rumours about his sexual orientation.
How many times was Usher married?
He has been married thrice. His first wife was Tameka Foster, a stylist. They began dating in 2007 and had two sons, Usher V and Naviyd. They later divorced in 2009. Later, the rapper tied the knot with Grace Miguel, a music professional and manager. They were married from 2015 to 2018.
Does Usher have a wife?
Despite rumours of being gay, the singer has a wife. He is married to Jenn Goicoechea, a music executive and senior vice president at Epic Records. As per People, following his Super Bowl halftime show, they started dating in 2019.
Usher and his wife tied the knot in Las Vegas in February 2024. They had their daughter, Sovereign Bo, in September 2020 and their son, Sire Castrello, in September 2021.
Is Usher gay or bisexual? This remains private by the singer. Although he has not said anything, his silence and accusations continue to raise dust among fans. In addition to his ex-wives, the singer has had relationships with Chilli Thomas, Naomi Campbell, Pamela Anderson, Joy Bryant, and Eishia Brightwell.
