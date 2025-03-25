Meet Loren Allred: Husband, net worth, and story of the talented singer

Although some sources report Scott Hoying as Loren Allred's husband, this is not true. The Pentatonix singer is openly gay and has been married to Mark Manio since 2023. Is Allred married? If so, who is the man behind the musical powerhouse?

Loren Allred and Scott Hoying during the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at New York Hilton Midtown in 2024. Photo: Jamie McCarthy, Marleen Moise (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Loren Allred remains tight-lipped about the affairs of her heart.

about the affairs of her heart. She gained notoriety for her appearance on The Voice in 2012.

in 2012. Allred's debut EP, Late Bloomer, was released in September 2021.

Loren Allred's profile summary

Full name Loren Allred Gender Female Date of birth 7 September 1989 Age 35 years old (As of March 2025) Zodiac sign Virgo Birthplace Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater Weber State University Height 5'7" (170 cm) Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Unmarried Parents Brady and Carol Ann Allred Siblings 3 Profession Musician Years active 2008-present Net worth $2 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook TikTok

Who is Loren Allred's husband?

The I Am hitmaker is unmarried. Loren's current relationship status remains unknown due to her preference for a private love life. There are no records detailing the singer's past relationships.

Singer Loren Allred during David Archuleta's Freedom release party at The Abbey Food & Bar in 2025. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Loren Allred's singing career

Allred made her career debut in 2008 at 19. She has since participated in several singing competitions.

Growing up in a musical family

Loren Allred's mom is a voice coach, while her dad is the former artistic conductor of Salt Lake Choral Artists. During a 2024 interview with ABC4.com, Allred's dad narrated how they first discovered their daughter could sing, saying:

As a kid, we used to give Loren her bath at night and sing with her in the bathtub. We were all taken aback when she first sang her harmony. It was breathtaking.

Loren added:

My mom would then put us to bed and sing lullabies to us as she taught us how to harmonise with her.

Signing a record deal with Island Def Jam

The singer studied musical theatre at Weber State University for a year before transferring to the Berklee College of Music.

Loren Allred during the 2024 Las Culturistas Culture Awards at Kings Theatre in New York City. Photo: John Nacion

Allred began uploading her singing videos on YouTube and was soon discovered by Ne-Yo, ultimately landing her a record deal.

How far did Loren Allred get on The Voice?

At 23, the singer was a contestant on Season 3 of The Voice. During her blind audition, she sang Kelly Rowland and David Guetta's When Love Takes Over, and two judges turned their chairs for her. Under coach Adam Levine, Loren was eliminated after the first week of the live playoffs.

Insights into Loren's vocal performance on The Greatest Showman project

In 2014, Allred was selected as the singing voice for Rebecca Ferguson's character on The Greatest Showman.

Her song, Never Enough, received widespread acclaim. Since then, other artists, including Jona Viray, Nicole Scherzinger, Jennifer Hudson and Katherine McPhee, have covered the track.

Singer Loren Allred during the 2023 Game Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frederic J. Brown

How much did Loren Allred get paid for The Greatest Showman?

Although it is unknown how much Loren bagged from the project, she received full credit on the soundtrack. Many recognise her for the hit song Never Enough.

Working with Canadian singer Michael Bublé

The pop icon discovered Loren while watching The Greatest Showman. In 2019, he invited her to collaborate on the song Help Me Make it Through the Night on his Love album.

As documented on Allred's website, the Grammy-Award winning artist praised her voice after the performance, stating:

She has the most beautiful voice and control.

What happened to Loren Allred in Britain's Got Talent?

In 2022, Allred auditioned for the talent competition BGT. When she revealed she would perform Never Enough, Simon Cowell asked:

Why did you not sign a big deal after singing such a hit?

Loren answered:

Then, I was okay being behind the scenes; now I want that to change!

Loren Allred during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival TIFF Tribute Gala at The Fairmont Royal York Hotel. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Amanda Holden awarded her a Golden Buzzer, which secured her spot in the semifinals. Although Allred won her semifinals, she was defeated by the final three contestants.

FAQs

How old is Loren Allred?

The singer (35 as of March 2025) was born on 7 September 1989 in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, USA. She has three younger sisters: Karin, Megan and Brennan.

Did Loren Allred tour with Andrea Bocelli?

In 2021, Loren joined Andrea Bocelli for selected performances on his USA Tour. The singer announced she would join the Italian tenor and David Foster again on the tour in July 2023.

How rich is Loren Allred?

According to LADbible, Loren Allred's net worth is $2 million. Her income primarily stems from her successful musical career, which includes live performances and tours.

Singer during Season 19 of America's Got Talent in 2024. Photo: Trae Patton

What is Loren Allred doing today?

In 2021 and 2022, she began releasing her original music via the EP Late Bloomer. Her singles, including Til I Found You, received positive acclaim.

Loren Allred is not married and does not have a husband. She keeps details about her personal life, especially her romantic life, away from the limelight, allowing her professional achievements to take centre stage.

