Who is Andrea Bocelli's wife? Meet the lovely Veronica Berti
Andrea Bocelli is an Italian tenor widely recognized for the hit albums Romanza and Sacred Arias. Interestingly, he has the highest male chest voice type. Some of the singer’s accolades include Golden Globe, Special Echo and Classic Brit Awards. But beyond his popularity and career achievements, he is a doting husband and dad. So, who is Andrea Bocelli's wife and kids?
Bocelli’s wife, Veronica Berti, gives good meaning to the famous phrase, ‘’Behind every successful man is a woman.’’ Her unwavering support for her husband’s musical career over the years is unmatched. Despite their 25-year-old age difference, the couple has enjoyed marital bliss for over a decade. This article unravels lesser-known facts about the celebrity wife.
Veronica Berti’s profile summary
|Full name
|Veronica Berti
|Nickname
|Veronica
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|18 February 1984
|Age
|40 years old (2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Aquarius
|Birthplace
|Ancona, Italy
|Nationality
|Italian
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Christianity
|Height
|5’8’’ (173 cm)
|Weight
|60 kg (132 lbs)
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Marital status
|Married
|Spouse
|Andre Bocelli
|Children
|1
|Father
|Ivano Berti
|Profession
|Actress, producer
|Famous as
|Andre Bocelli's spouse
|Social media
|InstagramFacebook
Who is Andrea Bocelli's wife, Veronica Berti?
Veronica Berti, a mother of one, has experience as an actress and producer. It is evident she has been Andrea’s greatest cheerleader since they met over two decades ago.
How old is Veronica Berti?
Veronica Berti (aged 40 as of 2024) was born on 18 February 1984 in Ancona, Italy. Her father, Ivano, is a producer known for Andrea Bocelli: Return to Love (Christmas Version) (2019), among other works.
Veronica Berti’s height
According to reports, the on-screen star is 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) tall and weighs 60 kg (132 lbs). Berti has black hair and dark brown eyes.
Veronica's career
According to Veronica's IMDb profile, the Italian actress and producer is known for Andrea Bocelli Live from Florence (2016), Andrea Bocelli: Sì - Behind the Scenes Part.5 (2018) and Felicita' - La Stagione Dell'amore E Della Solidarietà (2022).
Who is Andrea Bocelli?
Andrea debuted in 1992 and gained notoriety in 1994 after performing at the 44th Sabremo Music Festival. The star has released 15 solo studio albums of classical and pop music.
Several music critics have described his voice as the most beautiful worldwide. Below are some of Andrea Bocelli’s songs, with the number of YouTube views as of 4 June 2024.
- Time to Say Goodbye (1996) 106 million views
- Can’t Help Falling In Love (2006) 127 million views
- The Prayer (2006) 212 million views
- Quizás, Quizás, Quizás (2013) 65 million views
Andrea Bocelli’s age
Bocelli (aged 65 as of 2024) was born on 22 September 1958 in Lajatico, Tuscany, Italy. Even though his sight was impaired from birth due to congenital glaucoma, he began piano lessons at the age of 6.
By age 7, Andrea could recognize and emulate some of the greatest singers of his time. Unfortunately, he lost his vision entirely after being hit in the eye by a ball when he was 12 years old. Bocelli graduated with a Law degree from the University of Pisa.
How did Andrea Bocelli meet Veronica Berti?
Veronica Berti and Andrea Bocelli’s relationship began in 2002 when she was 18 and he was 44. In 2014, the singer spoke to The Guardian and described their first meeting as phenomenal.
Veronica and I met at a party 12 years ago, and her voice and skin texture struck me. That night, I sang my first aria for her. It was an incredible moment for us. Our marriage began when we met.
After dating for 12 years, the duo exchanged nuptials on 21 March 2014. During a 2023 interview with PEOPLE, Berti revealed the secret behind their successful marriage, saying:
We have lived together for almost 22 years and at least spent 24 hours a day together at the beginning. Although we sometimes disagree on the path, we always agree on the aim.
In his interview with The Guardian, Bocelli added that their huge age difference has never been an issue.
The 25-year age gap has made it easier, not harder. Big age gaps are a tradition in my family; my father and mother have one.
Who is Andrea Bocelli’s first wife?
The music artist met his first wife, Enrica Cenzatti while singing at piano bars early in his career. They married on 27 June 1992 but separated in 2002, citing irreconcilable differences.
Andrea Bocelli’s children
Andrea shares two sons with his ex-wife, Amos (born in 1995) and Matteo (born in 1997). He also has a daughter, Virginia (born in 2012), with his second wife, Veronica. Andrea Bocelli's daughter performed alongside him and Matteo at the UK Festival of Remembrance on 12 November 2022.
What is Andrea Bocelli’s net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Andrea's net worth is estimated to be $100 million. His income primarily stems from his successful 32-year-old musical career, and he has sold over 75 million records.
Andrea Bocelli’s wife, Veronica Berti, has been integral to his illustrious career. Their relationship has stood the test of time for over two decades and has become admired by many. Despite their age difference and the singer’s disability, the power couple has proven that true love is not limited.
