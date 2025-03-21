Michelle Randolph's husband: Is the actress married? All about her love life

Following her split from Gregg Sulkin, the identity of Michelle Randolph's husband is being questioned. In a joint statement attributed to Michelle and her ex-boyfriend, the duo said:

After much thought and soul-searching, we have made the difficult decision to end our relationship.

Michelle Randolph at the Adidas x Stella McCartney Launch Event in February 2023. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Gilbert Flores/WWD (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Michelle Randolph is currently single and not married.

and not married. She was in a long-term relationship with actor Gregg Sulkin between 2017 and 2023.

between 2017 and 2023. The actress continues to make substantial strides in acting, notably with roles in series like 1923 and Landman.

Profile summary

Full name Michelle Randolph Gender Female Date of birth 11 September 1997 Age 27 years old (as of March 2025) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Huntington Beach, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height 5'6" (168 cm) Weight 121 lbs (55 kg) Body measurements (in inches) 33-24-35 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Parents Matt Randolph and Amy McCleary Siblings Cassie and Landon Marital status Single Education Biola University, Arizona State University Profession Actress, model Social media Instagram

Who is Michelle Randolph's husband?

The Landman actress is unmarried though she was recently in a romantic relationship. Since her break up with her ex-lover, Michelle has been more focused on her acting career. When asked about how she got into acting, she told Grazia USA:

When I booked my very first movie, the second I walked onto set, I had so much fun and realised that’s all I wanted to do. I stopped modelling and pursued acting ever since.

Facts about Michelle Randolph. Photo: Andrew Toth/Variety on Getty Images (modified by author)

Are Gregg Sulkin and Michelle Randolph dating?

A Cosmopolitan article reported that Michelle and British actor Gregg Sulkin dated for over five years. They started in 2018 and separated in 2023. The actress was 20 years old when her relationship with Gregg began.

How did Gregg Sulkin and Michelle Randolph meet?

Some rumours claim they were friends long before their affair became public. They reportedly met on Facebook through a Disney Circle, although some people believe that their acting careers played a major role in bringing them together.

The duo went public about their romance on social media and shared peeks of their lives on various platforms.

Michelle Randolph's ex-boyfriend, Sulkin is renowned for roles in series such as Wizards of Waverly Place and Runaways. He often expressed how he held Michelle's blossoming career in high esteem and so did she.

Are Michelle Randolph and Gregg Sulkin still together?

The former lovebirds are no longer together. While they separated amicably, Michelle Randolph and Gregg Sulkin's split was attributed to their busy careers.

Michelle Randolph's ex-boyfriend Gregg Sulkin at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood in December 2024. Photo: Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage

Michelle Randolph's dating history

Michelle Randolph kept her relationships private before her romance with Gregg Sulkin became publicised. Following their breakup, she has not been publicly linked to anyone.

Who is Gregg Sulkin dating?

Details about Gregg Sulkin's wife or girlfriend are not currently public knowledge. Before dating Michelle, he had been in romantic relationships with several female celebrities.

As the Ranker published, Sulkin began dating actress Samantha in 2008. Their relationship went sour in 2009 and he dated actress Debby Ryan between then and 2010. After separating from Debby Ryan, Sulkin and British musician Pixie Lott dated before he was later linked to actress Yvette Monreal in 2015.

One of his most publicised relationships was with Bella Thorne, whom he dated between 2015 and 2016. The actor allegedly dated models Sahara Ray and Sistine Rose Stallone and singer and dancer Lexy Panterra.

Michelle Randolph at the Los Angeles premiere of Paramount+ Series 1923 in February 2025. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Frequently asked questions

Is Michelle Randolph married? No information states that the actress is married or engaged to anyone.

No information states that the actress is married or engaged to anyone. How old is Michelle Randolph from Landman ? The actress is 27 years old as of March 2025. She was born on 11 September 1997.

The actress is 27 years old as of March 2025. She was born on 11 September 1997. Who is Michelle Randolph related to? She is related to Cassie Randolph, her older sister and a more popular actress in the movie industry.

She is related to Cassie Randolph, her older sister and a more popular actress in the movie industry. What else does Michelle Randolph play in? Aside from Landman and 1923, the actress has been in movies such as House of Witch, 5 Years Apart, The Throwback, and A Snow White Christmas.

While public interest in who actress Michelle Randolph's husband is remains high, definitive information about her marital life is speculative. What is more important is that she remains focused on her career while exploring new opportunities.

