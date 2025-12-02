What is Troian Bellisario's net worth after Pretty Little Liars ended?

Troian Bellisario's net worth is estimated at $10 million, a figure largely attributed to her decades-long acting career. She gained international fame for portraying Spencer Hastings in Pretty Little Liars (PLL). From a young age, Troian wanted to be an actress. She told Kate Mackz in April 2025:

I was fortunate to grow up in the film industry; both my parents are writers, directors and producers. As a young girl, I knew I wanted to pursue acting professionally someday. It was a dream come true when I joined college to study theatre.

Troian Bellisario at the premiere of The Studio in 2025 (L). The actress at The Ambies: The Podcast Academy's Fourth Awards in 2024 (R). Photo: Michael Buckner, Amanda Edwards (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Troian was born into a wealthy family. Her father has an estimated net worth of $500 million .

. She made her acting debut in the 1988 film Last Rites at the age of three.

film at the age of three. Bellisario is married to multi-millionaire actor Patrick J. Adams, best known for playing Mike Ross in Suits .

actor Patrick J. Adams, best known for playing Mike Ross in . The couple paid $3.875 million for a house in Los Angeles in May 2017.

Troian Bellisario's profile summary

Full name Troian Avery Bellisario Date of birth 28 October 1985 Age 40 years old (2025) Birthplace Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Alma mater Campbell Hall School Height 5'7" (170 cm) Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Patrick J. Adams Children 2 Parents Deborah Pratt and Donald P. Bellisario Siblings 8 Profession Actress, writer, director, producer Years active 1988-present Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Inside Troian Bellisario's net worth and income streams

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Troian has an estimated net worth of $10 million. In a 2017 chat with Collider, she narrated how growing up acting was the "family business". Although Bellisario was interested in learning the craft, she found repeating the same lines boring.

My parents created a role for me when I was young, but they did not put pressure on me to be an actor after expressing some things I did not like about acting.

The acting bug bit Troian again when she was a teenager. She approached her parents, this time determined to make things work.

With my parents' blessing, I began applying to theatre school. It was not until my junior year in college that my dad finally said to me, "Maybe you can actually do this".

Actress Troian Bellisario at The Meryl Streep Centre for Performing Artists in 2025. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: Original

Troian's role in PLL significantly contributed to her millionaire status

In November 2009, Troian was cast in Pretty Little Liars, a TV series based on the book of the same name by Sara Shepard. In her interview with Kate Mackz, the actress narrated how she almost did not get the role of Spencer Hastings because she did not fit the character's description "on paper".

PLL was my first television audition. However, because I knew Spencer was a blonde-haired, blue-eyed girl, I was sceptical of getting the role. Fortunately, I bagged the role, and it changed my career forever.

How much did Troian Bellisario make from Pretty Little Liars?

According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Bellisario's castmate, Lucy Hale, made about $42,000 per episode during the show's peak. It is safe to assume Troian's salary was in the same ballpark, considering she was also a main star on the series. PLL ran for seven seasons over 160 episodes.

Troian Bellisario during the 2022 premiere of Doula at the SIFF Uptown Theatre. Photo: Mat Hayward

Source: Getty Images

A look at Troian Bellisario's other acting works

Troian is best known for starring in films such as Clara, C.O.G., and Where'd You Go, Bernadette. On television, she has appeared in shows such as On Call, Lauren, and Sister Cities, among others. Here are some of her other acting credits:

Martyrs (2015)

(2015) In the Shadows of the Rainbow (2016)

(2016) We Are Here (2018)

(2018) Stumptown (2020)

(2020) Doula (2022)

(2022) Plan B (2023)

Troian Bellisario made her directorial debut in an episode of PLL

Troian wrote and produced the 2013 short film Exiles. In 2016, it was announced that she would direct the Season 7 episode 15 of Pretty Little Liars.

Bellisario began writing, directing and producing because she is "too much of a control freak to wait around for somebody to offer me an opportunity".

In 2017, Troian wrote, starred and produced Feed, a film based on her own struggle with anorexia. On the inspiration behind the project, she told Teen Vogue:

I wanted to show the world the sides of me they did not know and create awareness about eating disorders.

Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario during the 2020 Amazon Studios Golden Globes After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. Photo: JC Olivera

Source: Getty Images

Baristaing was Troian Bellisario's only non-acting job

During a Q&A with Seventeen Magazine, Bellisario revealed she worked as a barista at Coffee Bean while in college.

I loved making drinks because I got to be like a mad scientist. It was such a fun gig.

Troian and her husband own a lavish home in Los Feliz

Troian and Patrick Adams exchanged vows on 10 December 2016 in California. The latter rose to stardom for starring in the legal drama series Suits (2011-2019).

Like his wife, Adams has an estimated net worth of $10 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Renowned architect Wallace Neff designed the couple's luxurious abode in Los Angeles.

Patrick Adams and Troian Bellisario's house. Photo: @Archdigest (modified by author)

Source: Youtube

FAQs

Bellisario portrayed Claire Bowden in two episodes of Suits in 2015. Below are some frequently asked questions about her:

What ethnicity is Troian Bellisario?

Troian is of Mixed ethnicity. Her father, Donald, is of Italian and Serbian descent, while her mother, Deborah, is of African-American descent. Troian's parents both worked in the entertainment industry.

Does Troian Bellisario have children?

Bellisario and Adams have two daughters, Elliot and Aurora. In November 2025, the couple announced they were expecting their third child.

Wrapping up

Troian Bellisario's net worth is in the millions thanks to her illustrious career in the film industry. She is widely recognised for starring in Pretty Little Liars from 2010 to 2017. Her earnings from writing, directing and producing also contribute to her wealth.

