Jennifer Westfeldt's movies and TV shows: From Kissing Jessica Stein to Friends with Kids
The variety in Jennifer Westfeldt's movies and TV shows shows she has worn many hats, including those of an actor, director, producer and writer. In a 2009 interview with Broadway Buzz, the Hollywood star narrated how bagging the cliché "girlfriend'' or "wife" led her to start writing films, saying:
Acting has always been my passion, but writing was never in my books. I only did it out of frustration over the roles most women were being given.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Jennifer Westfeldt's profile summary
- Jennifer Westfeldt's movies and TV shows
- Jennifer gained notoriety for her role in Kissing Jessica Stein
- She won an award at the 2006 HBO US Comedy Arts Festival for Ira & Abby
- Westfeldt appeared in the fifth season of Grey's Anatomy
- She made her directorial debut in Friends with Kids
- Jennifer Westfeldt sold Amazon The Idea of You
- A list of Jennifer's movies and TV shows
- FAQs
- Wrapping up
Key takeaways
- Jennifer Westfeldt won a Golden Satellite Award for her role in Kissing Jessica Stein in 2003.
- She made her directorial debut in the romantic comedy film Friends with Kids.
- Ira & Abby marked Westfeldt's first solo screenwriting effort.
- She is currently working on a film adaptation of Amy Poeppel's novel The Sweet Spot.
Jennifer Westfeldt's profile summary
Full name
Jennifer Westfeldt
Date of birth
2 February 1970
Age
55 years old (2025)
Birthplace
United States of America
Nationality
American
Education
Yale University
Marital status
Single
Ex-partner
Jon Hamm (1997-2015)
Parents
Constance Perelson and Patrick Westfeldt
Siblings
1
Profession
Actress, screenwriter
Years active
1997-present
Jennifer Westfeldt's movies and TV shows
After graduating from Yale University with a B.A. in Theatre Studies, Jennifer launched her career as a theatre actress, starring in various musicals, including The Fantasticks. According to WWD, she once revealed fascinating details about her career, stating:
My dream was never TV and movies; that came as a by the way. I always wanted to be on Broadway.
In 1997, Westfeldt was cast as a series regular in the sitcom Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place, alongside Ryan Reynolds.
Jennifer gained notoriety for her role in Kissing Jessica Stein
Jennifer co-wrote, co-produced and starred in the indie film. It debuted at the LA International Film Festival in 2001 and was released by Fox Searchlight Pictures the following year.
In 2003, Westfeldt received an Independent Spirit Award nomination for her role. In a 2022 chat with Today, she shared how the gay rom-com changed her life and career, disclosing:
Sometimes strangers walk up to me and say, "That scene helped me come out." As an artist, Kissing Jessica Stein is one of my proudest works.
She won an award at the 2006 HBO US Comedy Arts Festival for Ira & Abby
Westfeldt's film Ira & Abby debuted at the Los Angeles Film Festival in 2006, winning the Audience Award for Best Feature. According to Backstage magazine, the writer once revealed how personal observations inspired the film. She said:
The movie was an artistic attempt for me to make sense of what I was watching in my friend groups. Some people were dating, others marrying, and a few going through divorces.
Westfeldt appeared in the fifth season of Grey's Anatomy
In 2009, Jennifer portrayed cancer patient Hen Harmon in three episodes of Grey's Anatomy. Speaking with Broadway Buzz, she revealed that her character's demise caused actor Patrick Dempsey's nervous breakdown. Westfeldt said of her role:
I am surprised by the visibility it got me. Somehow, I underestimated the show's popularity.
She made her directorial debut in Friends with Kids
Jennifer wrote, produced and starred in Friends with Kids alongside Megan Fox, Maya Rudolph, Jon Hamm, among others. Rolling Stone's Peter Travers said of Westfeldt's role in the film:
Jennifer is the magnet that pulls fans in and makes them care on and off the screen. She is an actress of rare wit and grace and a writer with a keen eye for nuance.
In 2012, Friends with Kids was included on New York Magazine's list of Top Ten Movies.
Jennifer Westfeldt sold Amazon The Idea of You
In 2021, it was announced that Jennifer had adopted Robinne Lee's novel, The Idea of You, and Anne Hathaway had been cast in the lead role.
Two years later, Amazon Prime Video acquired the film's distribution rights and released its trailer on 6 March 2024. With over 125 million views online, Idea of You became the streaming platform's most-watched trailer for an original film.
A list of Jennifer's movies and TV shows
According to Westfeldt's IMDb profile, some movies and TV shows/series she has worked on include:
Year
Title
Type
Role
Notes
1997
Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place
TV Series
Irene
Series regular (Season 1)
1998
Holding the Baby
TV Series
Annie
Lead role
2001
See Jane Run
Short Film
Jane
Actress
2001
The Gene Pool
TV Movie
Iris
Actress
2001
Kissing Jessica Stein
Movie
Jessica Stein
Actress, Writer, Producer
2003
Untitled New York Pilot
TV Movie
Unknown
Actress
2004
50 Ways to Leave Your Lover
Movie
Elise
Actress
2005
Keep Your Distance
Movie
Angela
Actress
2005
Dante
Movie
Unknown
Actress
2006
Ira & Abby
Movie
Abby
Actress, Writer, Producer
2007–2009
Notes from the Underbelly
TV Series
Julie
Lead role
2009
Before You Say 'I Do'
TV Movie
Grace Bichon
Actress
2009
Grey's Anatomy
TV Series
Jen Harmon
Guest role (3 episodes)
2009
Private Practice
TV Series
Jen Harmon
Guest role (1 episode)
2010
24
TV Series
Meredith Reed
Guest role
2011
Friends with Kids
Movie
Katie
Actress, Writer, Producer, Director
2014
Girls
TV Series
Podcaster
Guest role (1 episode)
2016
Lemon
Short Film
Unknown
Actress
2016
10 Crosby
Short Film
Unknown
Actress
2017–2021
Younger
TV Series
Quinn Tyler
Recurring role
2018
Queen America
TV Series
Violet
Recurring role
2019
Mad About You
TV Series
Laura
Guest role
2020
This Is Us
TV Series
Claire
Guest role (1 episode)
2022
The First Lady
TV Series
Susan Toland
Guest role
2023
Parachute
Movie
Unknown
Actress
2024
The Idea of You
Movie
Unknown
Producer (no acting role)
FAQs
In 2004, Jennifer was nominated for a Tony Award for her portrayal of Eileen Sherwood in Wonderful Town. Below are some frequently asked questions about her:
Who are Jennifer Westfeldt's parents?
Westfeldt's parents are Patrick M. Westfeldt Jr., an electrical engineer, and Constance Perelson, a therapist. Her stepdad is Michael Perelson.
Is Jennifer Westfeldt married?
Jennifer was in a long-term relationship with Hollywood star Jon Hamm from 1997 to 2015. She does not have any kids.
Who did Jennifer Westfeldt play in This Is Us?
Jennifer played Sophie's mom, Claire, in This Is Us. She appeared in the Season 4 episode, A Hell of a Week: Part Two.
Wrapping up
Jennifer Westfeldt's movies and TV shows have solidified her place in the competitive and ever-evolving film industry. She is best known for writing and starring in films such as Ira & Abby, Friends with Kids and Kissing Jessica Stein.
