The variety in Jennifer Westfeldt's movies and TV shows shows she has worn many hats, including those of an actor, director, producer and writer. In a 2009 interview with Broadway Buzz, the Hollywood star narrated how bagging the cliché "girlfriend'' or "wife" led her to start writing films, saying:

Acting has always been my passion, but writing was never in my books. I only did it out of frustration over the roles most women were being given.

Jennifer Westfeldt at Locanda Verde in 2016 (L). The actress at the BMCC John Zuccotti Theatre in 2016 (R).

Jennifer Westfeldt's profile summary

Full name Jennifer Westfeldt Date of birth 2 February 1970 Age 55 years old (2025) Birthplace United States of America Nationality American Education Yale University Marital status Single Ex-partner Jon Hamm (1997-2015) Parents Constance Perelson and Patrick Westfeldt Siblings 1 Profession Actress, screenwriter Years active 1997-present

Jennifer Westfeldt's movies and TV shows

After graduating from Yale University with a B.A. in Theatre Studies, Jennifer launched her career as a theatre actress, starring in various musicals, including The Fantasticks. According to WWD, she once revealed fascinating details about her career, stating:

My dream was never TV and movies; that came as a by the way. I always wanted to be on Broadway.

In 1997, Westfeldt was cast as a series regular in the sitcom Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place, alongside Ryan Reynolds.

Actress Jennifer Westfeldt at The Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in 2021.

Jennifer gained notoriety for her role in Kissing Jessica Stein

Jennifer co-wrote, co-produced and starred in the indie film. It debuted at the LA International Film Festival in 2001 and was released by Fox Searchlight Pictures the following year.

In 2003, Westfeldt received an Independent Spirit Award nomination for her role. In a 2022 chat with Today, she shared how the gay rom-com changed her life and career, disclosing:

Sometimes strangers walk up to me and say, "That scene helped me come out." As an artist, Kissing Jessica Stein is one of my proudest works.

She won an award at the 2006 HBO US Comedy Arts Festival for Ira & Abby

Westfeldt's film Ira & Abby debuted at the Los Angeles Film Festival in 2006, winning the Audience Award for Best Feature. According to Backstage magazine, the writer once revealed how personal observations inspired the film. She said:

The movie was an artistic attempt for me to make sense of what I was watching in my friend groups. Some people were dating, others marrying, and a few going through divorces.

Jennifer Westfeldt during the 2018 premiere of Younger at Cecconi's Dumbo in Brooklyn, New York.

Westfeldt appeared in the fifth season of Grey's Anatomy

In 2009, Jennifer portrayed cancer patient Hen Harmon in three episodes of Grey's Anatomy. Speaking with Broadway Buzz, she revealed that her character's demise caused actor Patrick Dempsey's nervous breakdown. Westfeldt said of her role:

I am surprised by the visibility it got me. Somehow, I underestimated the show's popularity.

She made her directorial debut in Friends with Kids

Jennifer wrote, produced and starred in Friends with Kids alongside Megan Fox, Maya Rudolph, Jon Hamm, among others. Rolling Stone's Peter Travers said of Westfeldt's role in the film:

Jennifer is the magnet that pulls fans in and makes them care on and off the screen. She is an actress of rare wit and grace and a writer with a keen eye for nuance.

In 2012, Friends with Kids was included on New York Magazine's list of Top Ten Movies.

Jennifer Westfeldt sold Amazon The Idea of You

In 2021, it was announced that Jennifer had adopted Robinne Lee's novel, The Idea of You, and Anne Hathaway had been cast in the lead role.

Producer Jennifer Westfeldt during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival opening night premiere of Love, Gilda at Beacon Theatre.

Two years later, Amazon Prime Video acquired the film's distribution rights and released its trailer on 6 March 2024. With over 125 million views online, Idea of You became the streaming platform's most-watched trailer for an original film.

A list of Jennifer's movies and TV shows

According to Westfeldt's IMDb profile, some movies and TV shows/series she has worked on include:

Year Title Type Role Notes 1997 Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place TV Series Irene Series regular (Season 1) 1998 Holding the Baby TV Series Annie Lead role 2001 See Jane Run Short Film Jane Actress 2001 The Gene Pool TV Movie Iris Actress 2001 Kissing Jessica Stein Movie Jessica Stein Actress, Writer, Producer 2003 Untitled New York Pilot TV Movie Unknown Actress 2004 50 Ways to Leave Your Lover Movie Elise Actress 2005 Keep Your Distance Movie Angela Actress 2005 Dante Movie Unknown Actress 2006 Ira & Abby Movie Abby Actress, Writer, Producer 2007–2009 Notes from the Underbelly TV Series Julie Lead role 2009 Before You Say 'I Do' TV Movie Grace Bichon Actress 2009 Grey's Anatomy TV Series Jen Harmon Guest role (3 episodes) 2009 Private Practice TV Series Jen Harmon Guest role (1 episode) 2010 24 TV Series Meredith Reed Guest role 2011 Friends with Kids Movie Katie Actress, Writer, Producer, Director 2014 Girls TV Series Podcaster Guest role (1 episode) 2016 Lemon Short Film Unknown Actress 2016 10 Crosby Short Film Unknown Actress 2017–2021 Younger TV Series Quinn Tyler Recurring role 2018 Queen America TV Series Violet Recurring role 2019 Mad About You TV Series Laura Guest role 2020 This Is Us TV Series Claire Guest role (1 episode) 2022 The First Lady TV Series Susan Toland Guest role 2023 Parachute Movie Unknown Actress 2024 The Idea of You Movie Unknown Producer (no acting role)

In 2004, Jennifer was nominated for a Tony Award for her portrayal of Eileen Sherwood in Wonderful Town. Below are some frequently asked questions about her:

Who are Jennifer Westfeldt's parents?

Westfeldt's parents are Patrick M. Westfeldt Jr., an electrical engineer, and Constance Perelson, a therapist. Her stepdad is Michael Perelson.

Jennifer Westfeldt at New York City's SVA Theatre 2 in 2016.

Is Jennifer Westfeldt married?

Jennifer was in a long-term relationship with Hollywood star Jon Hamm from 1997 to 2015. She does not have any kids.

Who did Jennifer Westfeldt play in This Is Us?

Jennifer played Sophie's mom, Claire, in This Is Us. She appeared in the Season 4 episode, A Hell of a Week: Part Two.

Wrapping up

Jennifer Westfeldt's movies and TV shows have solidified her place in the competitive and ever-evolving film industry. She is best known for writing and starring in films such as Ira & Abby, Friends with Kids and Kissing Jessica Stein.

