Global site navigation

Jennifer Westfeldt's movies and TV shows: From Kissing Jessica Stein to Friends with Kids
Movies

Jennifer Westfeldt's movies and TV shows: From Kissing Jessica Stein to Friends with Kids

by  Ruth Gitonga reviewed by  Kelly Lippke
6 min read

The variety in Jennifer Westfeldt's movies and TV shows shows she has worn many hats, including those of an actor, director, producer and writer. In a 2009 interview with Broadway Buzz, the Hollywood star narrated how bagging the cliché "girlfriend'' or "wife" led her to start writing films, saying:

Acting has always been my passion, but writing was never in my books. I only did it out of frustration over the roles most women were being given.
Jennifer Westfeldt's movies and TV shows
Jennifer Westfeldt at Locanda Verde in 2016 (L). The actress at the BMCC John Zuccotti Theatre in 2016 (R). Photo: Nicholas Hunt, Dimitrios Kambouris (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Jennifer Westfeldt won a Golden Satellite Award for her role in Kissing Jessica Stein in 2003.
  • She made her directorial debut in the romantic comedy film Friends with Kids.
  • Ira & Abby marked Westfeldt's first solo screenwriting effort.
  • She is currently working on a film adaptation of Amy Poeppel's novel The Sweet Spot.

Read also

Meet Kailey Hyman: from Terrifier 2's Brooke to A Man Called Otto

Jennifer Westfeldt's profile summary

Full name

Jennifer Westfeldt

Date of birth

2 February 1970

Age

55 years old (2025)

Birthplace

United States of America

Nationality

American

Education

Yale University

Marital status

Single

Ex-partner

Jon Hamm (1997-2015)

Parents

Constance Perelson and Patrick Westfeldt

Siblings

1

Profession

Actress, screenwriter

Years active

1997-present

Jennifer Westfeldt's movies and TV shows

After graduating from Yale University with a B.A. in Theatre Studies, Jennifer launched her career as a theatre actress, starring in various musicals, including The Fantasticks. According to WWD, she once revealed fascinating details about her career, stating:

My dream was never TV and movies; that came as a by the way. I always wanted to be on Broadway.

In 1997, Westfeldt was cast as a series regular in the sitcom Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place, alongside Ryan Reynolds.

Jennifer Westfeldt's facts
Actress Jennifer Westfeldt at The Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in 2021. Photo: John Lamparski
Source: Original

Jennifer gained notoriety for her role in Kissing Jessica Stein

Read also

Melody Shari's net worth explained: From Love & Marriage: Huntsville to entrepreneurship

Jennifer co-wrote, co-produced and starred in the indie film. It debuted at the LA International Film Festival in 2001 and was released by Fox Searchlight Pictures the following year.

In 2003, Westfeldt received an Independent Spirit Award nomination for her role. In a 2022 chat with Today, she shared how the gay rom-com changed her life and career, disclosing:

Sometimes strangers walk up to me and say, "That scene helped me come out." As an artist, Kissing Jessica Stein is one of my proudest works.

She won an award at the 2006 HBO US Comedy Arts Festival for Ira & Abby

Westfeldt's film Ira & Abby debuted at the Los Angeles Film Festival in 2006, winning the Audience Award for Best Feature. According to Backstage magazine, the writer once revealed how personal observations inspired the film. She said:

The movie was an artistic attempt for me to make sense of what I was watching in my friend groups. Some people were dating, others marrying, and a few going through divorces.
Jennifer Westfeldt during the 2018 premiere of Younger at Cecconi's Dumbo
Jennifer Westfeldt during the 2018 premiere of Younger at Cecconi's Dumbo in Brooklyn, New York. Photo: John Lamparski
Source: Getty Images

Westfeldt appeared in the fifth season of Grey's Anatomy

Read also

Rex Linn's net worth and career highlights from CSI: Miami to Big Sky

In 2009, Jennifer portrayed cancer patient Hen Harmon in three episodes of Grey's Anatomy. Speaking with Broadway Buzz, she revealed that her character's demise caused actor Patrick Dempsey's nervous breakdown. Westfeldt said of her role:

I am surprised by the visibility it got me. Somehow, I underestimated the show's popularity.

She made her directorial debut in Friends with Kids

Jennifer wrote, produced and starred in Friends with Kids alongside Megan Fox, Maya Rudolph, Jon Hamm, among others. Rolling Stone's Peter Travers said of Westfeldt's role in the film:

Jennifer is the magnet that pulls fans in and makes them care on and off the screen. She is an actress of rare wit and grace and a writer with a keen eye for nuance.

In 2012, Friends with Kids was included on New York Magazine's list of Top Ten Movies.

Jennifer Westfeldt sold Amazon The Idea of You

In 2021, it was announced that Jennifer had adopted Robinne Lee's novel, The Idea of You, and Anne Hathaway had been cast in the lead role.

Read also

Is Buddy Hield's wife actually Remi Martinii? Facts about the basketball star

Producer Jennifer Westfeldt during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival opening night premiere of Love, Gilda at Beacon Theatre
Producer Jennifer Westfeldt during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival opening night premiere of Love, Gilda at Beacon Theatre. Photo: Jim Spellman
Source: Getty Images

Two years later, Amazon Prime Video acquired the film's distribution rights and released its trailer on 6 March 2024. With over 125 million views online, Idea of You became the streaming platform's most-watched trailer for an original film.

A list of Jennifer's movies and TV shows

According to Westfeldt's IMDb profile, some movies and TV shows/series she has worked on include:

Year

Title

Type

Role

Notes

1997

Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place

TV Series

Irene

Series regular (Season 1)

1998

Holding the Baby

TV Series

Annie

Lead role

2001

See Jane Run

Short Film

Jane

Actress

2001

The Gene Pool

TV Movie

Iris

Actress

2001

Kissing Jessica Stein

Movie

Jessica Stein

Actress, Writer, Producer

2003

Untitled New York Pilot

TV Movie

Unknown

Actress

2004

50 Ways to Leave Your Lover

Movie

Elise

Actress

2005

Keep Your Distance

Movie

Angela

Actress

2005

Dante

Movie

Unknown

Actress

2006

Ira & Abby

Movie

Abby

Actress, Writer, Producer

2007–2009

Notes from the Underbelly

TV Series

Julie

Lead role

2009

Before You Say 'I Do'

TV Movie

Grace Bichon

Actress

2009

Grey's Anatomy

TV Series

Jen Harmon

Guest role (3 episodes)

2009

Private Practice

TV Series

Jen Harmon

Guest role (1 episode)

2010

24

TV Series

Meredith Reed

Guest role

2011

Friends with Kids

Movie

Katie

Actress, Writer, Producer, Director

2014

Girls

TV Series

Podcaster

Guest role (1 episode)

2016

Lemon

Short Film

Unknown

Actress

2016

10 Crosby

Short Film

Unknown

Actress

2017–2021

Younger

TV Series

Quinn Tyler

Recurring role

2018

Queen America

TV Series

Violet

Recurring role

2019

Mad About You

TV Series

Laura

Guest role

2020

This Is Us

TV Series

Claire

Guest role (1 episode)

2022

The First Lady

TV Series

Susan Toland

Guest role

2023

Parachute

Movie

Unknown

Actress

2024

The Idea of You

Movie

Unknown

Producer (no acting role)

Read also

Everything about Cheri Oteri's partner, background, and her Primetime Emmy-nominated career

FAQs

In 2004, Jennifer was nominated for a Tony Award for her portrayal of Eileen Sherwood in Wonderful Town. Below are some frequently asked questions about her:

Who are Jennifer Westfeldt's parents?

Westfeldt's parents are Patrick M. Westfeldt Jr., an electrical engineer, and Constance Perelson, a therapist. Her stepdad is Michael Perelson.

Jennifer Westfeldt at New York City's SVA Theatre 2 in 2016
Jennifer Westfeldt at New York City's SVA Theatre 2 in 2016. Photo: Robin Marchant
Source: Getty Images

Is Jennifer Westfeldt married?

Jennifer was in a long-term relationship with Hollywood star Jon Hamm from 1997 to 2015. She does not have any kids.

Who did Jennifer Westfeldt play in This Is Us?

Jennifer played Sophie's mom, Claire, in This Is Us. She appeared in the Season 4 episode, A Hell of a Week: Part Two.

Wrapping up

Jennifer Westfeldt's movies and TV shows have solidified her place in the competitive and ever-evolving film industry. She is best known for writing and starring in films such as Ira & Abby, Friends with Kids and Kissing Jessica Stein.

Read also

Who is Lina Esco's partner? A look at the S.W.A.T. star's private life

READ MORE: Jason Bateman's TV shows as a kid: From Little House to The Hogan Family

Briefly.co.za shared an article about Jason Bateman's Hollywood career. He began his career as a child actor, appearing on television in the early 1980s on shows such as Little House on the Prairie from 1981 to 1982 and The Hogan Family from 1986 to 1991.

Bateman has over ten directing credits, including Family Matters, Arrested Development, The Family Fang and Ozark.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Ruth Gitonga avatar

Ruth Gitonga (Lifestyle writer) Ruth Gitonga has a background experience in Mass Communication for over six years. She graduated from the University of Nairobi with a degree in Mass Communication in December 2014. In 2023, Ruth finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She has worked for Briefly.co.za for seven years now. She specializes in topics like lifestyle, entertainment, travel, technology, and sports. Email: gitongaruth14@gmail.com.

Tags:
USA
Hot: