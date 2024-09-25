Meet Ryan Reynolds' parents: Tammy and James Chester Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds is one of the most charismatic and beloved actors in Hollywood. He is often spotlighted for his humour and impressive sarcasm while acting. Beyond this public persona, he has a rich family story. His relationship with his father, James Chester, and constant mention of his mother, Tammy, during interviews indicate his family values.

Ryan Reynolds’ upbringing with his three older brothers and two sisters was filled with childlike mischief and genuine connection. He often ascribes all he has become to how much he learned growing up. What is known about Ryan Reynolds' parents?

Ryan Reynolds' parents: Tammy and James Chester Reynolds

Ryan's father, James was a Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer before becoming a food wholesaler.

Describing his father during an interview session with Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Ryan had the following to say:

I would definitely call him a present father. Never missed a football game. I think, a complicated man. My dad was a bit of a mystery to me...

Who was James Reynolds married to?

He married Tammy, who reportedly worked as a retail sales officer. They raised six children together, including Ryan. However, between Ryan Reynolds' parents, the children had a personal relationship with their mother.

As published in the South China Morning Post, Ryan Reynolds' mom has been described as the family's heart. Her children found it easier to share their burdens and concerns with her.

Ryan often credits his mother with giving him the confidence to pursue acting and standing by him during the challenging moments of his career. In 2020, the famous Canadian actor jokingly shared how his mother still calls him to ask how his career is faring and if he needs anything.

Did Ryan Reynolds' dad have Parkinson's?

James Reynolds battled Parkinson’s disease for the last two decades of his life. The condition, which affects the nervous system, slowly took its toll on Jim.

Ryan spoke about how tough it was to watch his father‘s health deteriorate. During an interview with Today, he said the following about his father:

I have a slightly different, weird, strange story about that because my father really hasn’t ever said he has Parkinson’s disease, he comes from a pretty prideful generation, and he doesn’t talk about it too much. He’s maybe said it once or twice out loud.

Is Ryan Reynolds' dad still alive?

His father passed away in 2015. Ryan became an advocate for Parkinson's awareness after his father was diagnosed with it. He collaborates with the Michael J. Fox Foundation, one of the foremost organisations for Parkinson's research.

Ryan Reynolds' brothers

The famous actor has three brothers: Terry, Jeff, and Patrick. Jeff is the oldest and the most private of the trio. Ryan considers him his first friend. The second brother, Terry, is a police officer like their father and remains Ryan’s banter partner. The third brother, Patrick, is a teacher and artist.

James Chester Reynolds, the father of Ryan Reynolds passed away in 2015 after battling Parkinson's. Ryan honoured him by naming his first daughter after him.

