Tom Felton's wife: Is he married? His dating history and love life

The Harry Potter series gave birth to many Hollywood stars who have remained in the limelight. While most are now in their 30s, fans are concerned with their favourite characters' love lives in reality. One of such curiosities has led to ongoing inquiries into the identity of Tom Felton's wife.

Tom Felton at a British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. celebrate Fashion and Film Party at Annabel's in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett, Jun Sato/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Tom Felton is famous for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter series. He was about 12 years old when he started appearing on the show over two decades ago. He is now a successful actor with a fascinating personal life.

Profile summary

Full name Thomas Andrew Felton Gender Male Date of birth 22 September 1987 Age 36 years old (as of August 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Epsom, Surrey, England Current residence London, England Nationality British Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height 5'9" (175 cm) Weight 145 lbs (66 kg) Religion Christianity Body measurements (in inches) 38-30-14 Shoe size 10 (US) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Parents Sharon and Peter Felton Siblings Three brothers (Jonathan, Ashley, and Chris) Relationship status Dating Partner Roxanne Danya Education Howard of Effingham School, West Horsley's Cranmore School Profession Actor, musician Net worth $20 million Social media Instagram, X (Twitter), Facebook

Who is Tom Felton's wife?

As of 2024, the Harry Potter cast is unmarried and has never been married in the past. This is despite several rumours about his current girlfriend being his wife. Many thought because he was famous, he would have a different relationship, but during an interview with The Guardian, he said the following:

Some people really struggle with the idea that I wasn't this special, popular kid. But I was walking around with dyed hair and played an evil wizard. It wasn't cool. It did me no favors with the girls.

Fast facts on Tom Felton. Photo: Max Cisotti/Dave Benett on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Tom Felton's dating history

The actor has been romantically linked with several women in and outside the entertainment industry. Below is information on Tom Felton's relationships.

Emma Watson

Emma Watson during a training session at St Georges Park in Burton-upon-Trent, England. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall - MUFC/Manchester United

Source: Getty Images

According to E Online, she is persistently mentioned as Tom Felton's partner, which has piqued fans' curiosity about the dynamics of their association. Like Tom, Emma Watson was one of the child actors discovered through the Harry Potter series.

The two never came out to confirm their status, but Watson has been vocal about crushing on Tom during the early years of their acting. On the other hand, Felton often speaks nicely of their closely-knit friendship, sharing thoughtful photos and narratives concerning their shared moments.

Is Tom Felton married to Emma Watson?

They are unmarried, and Emma has a new boyfriend, Kieran Brown. However celebrated Tom Felton and Emma Watson's chemistry has been, they have always refuted these dating claims.

Phoebe Tonkin

Phoebe Tonkin at the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/GA/The Hollywood Reporter

Source: Getty Images

As Whos Dated Who noted, this was the first of Tom Felton's publicly confirmed relationships. He began courting the Australian actress and model in 2006. At the time, Tonkin was also in the spotlight for her part in an Australian H2O: Just Add Water series.

They shared a love for the arts, which made everyone assume their compatibility, but the love birds separated in 2007. However, they remain cordial, and fans' hope for a reunion remains.

Jade Olivia Gordon

Actors Tom Felton and Jade Gordon at Perez Hilton's Mad Hatter tea party birthday celebration in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Based on Nicki Swift's report, this was Tom's most significant and prolonged relationship. Jade was a stunt assistant on the Harry Potter set, and they started dating in 2008.

She even made a cameo appearance in the finale of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 as Tom's on-screen wife, Astoria Greengrass.

When did Tom and Jade break up?

The lovers broke up in 2016 for reasons unknown to the public. Nevertheless, they remain friends. Janet Montgomery, Melissa Tamschick, and Aliona Vilani are other women to whom Thomas has been romantically linked. Like in most relationships, he has not come out to confirm or deny the rumours.

Is Tom Felton in a relationship now?

As Daily Mail reported, Roxanne Danya is Tom Felton's girlfriend in 2024. The lady prefers to avoid media publicity despite her boyfriend's fame. She rumouredly works as a jeweller.

Actor Tom Felton at the opening ceremony for the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo - The Making of Harry Potter. Photo: Jun Sato/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Felton and Danya were first seen together in 2022, giving rise to speculation of a new relationship. They are now often sighted at various red-carpet events in the company of Felton's dog, Willow.

Who is Draco Malfoy married to in real life?

Thomas Felton remains focused on his acting career and has not mentioned settling down maritally. His romance with Roxanne Danya may be healthy and steady, but he has yet to propose to her.

Frequently asked questions

Since the sighting of Tom and Danya together, fans have continued to dig into the former's personal life. Below are questions many ask and the best answers given:

Is Tom Felton married? He is not married as of 2024.

He is not married as of 2024. Does Tom Felton have a wife? He does not have a wife.

He does not have a wife. Why did Tom and his wife break up? He has never been married or had cause to break up with a wife.

He has never been married or had cause to break up with a wife. Who is Tom Felton's ex-girlfriend? The actor dated Jade Olivia Gordon.

Although no one currently holds the title of Tom Felton's wife, his supporters continue to believe that this will change. They continue to enjoy the charm and talent he projects in his movies.

READ ALSO: Is Caitlyn Jenner in a relationship? A look at her love life

As published on Briefly, Caitlyn Jenner has had a series of high-profile relationships since her days as one of the most decorated American athletes.

After her divorce from the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, Kris Jenner, there have been speculations about her love. This article delves into her relationship status today.

Source: Briefly News