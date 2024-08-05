How to become an actor in South Africa: Essential tips and steps

Following your passion professionally allows you to earn a living while pursuing your dream. If you are keen to become an actor, there are some things you need to know to be as successful in the industry as possible. How do you start your career as an actor? This article discusses how to become an actor in South Africa and other helpful information.

You can begin your acting career by attending an acting school or acting classes. Photo: Betsie Van der Meer and Liudmila Chernetska (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Becoming an actor in South Africa can open doors for those passionate about having a job in entertainment, from theatre productions and advertisements to local TV series features or international film success. Knowing how to dip your toes into the acting world will increase your chances of making a career out of it.

If you are interested in turning your dreams into a reality and pursuing acting as a profession, there are some steps to follow that may give you a competitive edge. How do you start an acting career in South Africa?

How to become an actor in South Africa

Knowing where to begin if you want to become an actor can help you get your foot in the door and make a lasting impression. Here are some valuable tips regarding how to be an actor, based on sources including Atlantic Film Studios and How Bet:

1. Studying at a reputable acting institution

Studying at an institution focusing on acting will provide the necessary tools, skills, and information to excel in acting. According to Dearing Acting Studio, the benefits of studying at an acting school include:

Building confidence

Encouraging teamwork

Improving poise

Improving conversation skills

Increasing the ability to understand others

Improving memory

2. Utilise acting classes

If you cannot study at an acting school, you can take advantage of any local acting classes offered by various institutions, including the Joburg Theatre and other similar establishments. These organisations help you hone your acting skills without having to break the bank on extended studying or the extra hours that go along with it.

You can also join any local theatre groups or drama clubs for more exposure to acting if you have no previous experience. Photo: Hill Street Studios

Source: Getty Images

3. Join local theatre groups and drama clubs

If you are tight on a budget, you can turn to any local theatre groups or drama clubs that could come at a minimal cost or free of charge. These groups allow you to hone your acting skills and sharpen your skills, performance and sense of humour where relevant (comedy skits) while having fun through various workshops or local productions.

4. Enlist the help of a casting agency

A casting agency can offer valuable job assistance to everyone, from amateur acting hopefuls to more seasoned entertainers. Backstage highlights that agents submit their clients for auditions suggest them for potential roles, follow up on any auditions and submissions, lobby for better pay and contracts, and potentially renegotiate existing contracts.

How to become an actor at 13

Becoming an actor in your teens involves the same methods as becoming an adult. Attending an acting school, enlisting in local drama clubs, and getting an agent will all help you obtain acting opportunities. Using agencies aimed at kids, such as Kids on Camera, provides much-needed support to teens in the otherwise competitive acting world.

Where can you study acting in SA?

Developing an acting career is made more accessible by having the correct tools and necessary knowledge. Although the requirements for acting are mainly based on talent, having education credits in acting assists you in getting more opportunities. Here are some options:

AACA Film & Acting School

The National College of Drama

JATA - Johannesburg Academy for Theatre Arts

National School Of The Arts Theatre

South African Film, Acting & Theatre Academy

SA Film Academy

There are various places to study acting, including South African Film and Acting & Theatre Academy. Photo: Hispanolistic

Source: Getty Images

Which school is best for acting in SA?

Now that you know your options, which university is best for acting in South Africa? The best schooling options depend on what you seek (curriculum, fees, etc.). However, top choices include AFDA Cape Town, CityVarsity School of Media and Creative Arts, and the Open Window Institute.

Auditions for acting in South Africa 2024

If you have an acting agent, acting auditions in South Africa are sourced through them. They will check online or through other forms of listing to find suitable roles for you and may also liaise with their existing contacts to keep feelers out whenever something arises in hopes that you are one of the first choices.

If you do not have an agent, you can find auditions online sources, including websites such as Actor Spaces and Auditions Alert Africa. You can also use any potential contacts you may have developed through local theatre and drama clubs to inform you of any job positions they may know.

How much does an actor make in South Africa?

How much do actors earn in South Africa? An actor's salary in South Africa varies depending on various factors ranging from experience to the production company and the significance of the role and location.

According to Mywage, the average actor earns between R7,057 and R35,593 monthly as of 2024. However, Indeed reports an average estimated salary of R15,020 monthly. It is important to note these values are calculated and have not been confirmed by an authority source. The values also vary depending on the source.

Knowing how to become an actor in South Africa gives acting hopefuls a better understanding of what the process entails, from how to get their foot in the door to ways to get auditions. These helpful tips and tricks may help you achieve a successful acting career.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ ALSO: General worker meaning, duties, salary and skills in South Africa

A general worker position is a typical job that allows many people to obtain work without tertiary qualifications. Briefly.co.za wrote about the position and other essential information.

What is the meaning of a general worker? This article discusses the definition, relevant duties, necessary skills, and average salary in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News