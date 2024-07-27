General worker meaning, duties, salary and skills in South Africa

Finding a reliable job once you have finished your education is essential, but one may not always have the qualifications needed for various lines of work. Becoming a general worker ensures a steady occupation without any tertiary education. What does being a general worker entail? Here, we discuss the general worker meaning in South Africa, the skills required, associated responsibilities, and other essential information.

As of 2024, South Africa's unemployment rate is 32.9 %. Stats SA reports that this value is 0.8 higher than in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in the unemployment rate means more individuals are looking for any work they can to keep afloat.

General work is usually easier to find than other jobs, as some require tertiary education. The work is available to all who have obtained a secondary education, and some companies may not need a matric education.

General worker meaning

Before we go into further detail, what are general workers? According to Indeed, a general worker maintains the environment, keeping it clean and performing general cleaning and janitorial duties.

General maintenance tasks, including keeping machinery clean, removing trash, and changing lightbulbs, are commonplace in these roles. An example of a general worker may work within an office, with general worker duties potentially including cleaning, organisation, and providing general office support.

General worker duties and responsibilities

General worker duties vary, depending on the company and the industry. The general worker job description usually includes the following:

Clean and maintain all areas within the environment and all relevant tools and items.

all areas within the environment and all relevant tools and items. Performing manual labour tasks such as trash removal or moving and lifting objects.

tasks such as trash removal or moving and lifting objects. Assist other staff when needed, including delivery of relevant materials,

when needed, including delivery of relevant materials, Potentially operate and run machinery (when relevant).

Duties of a general worker in a factory

The expected duties of a general worker include the basic cleaning of equipment and items and general assistance with other employees who may require it. In a factory environment, more maintenance duties are expected than in an office setting, including maintaining equipment, loading and unloading equipment and some occupational health and safety assistance.

You may also be expected to assist when an employee requires it, including assembling parts and products, quality checks, and counting inventory.

What does a general worker do at a hospital?

General worker duties in a hospital include standard duties with added responsibilities and duties specific to the environment. Salary Magazine mentions that apart from the standard general worker duties expected, you could also be expected to collect medical waste throughout the hospital and discard it, effectively clean medical equipment, and support any employee who requires it.

What are the duties of a general worker at school?

The duties of a general worker at a school must be to maintain a clean vicinity whilst performing extra functions. For reference, the Western Cape Education Department advertised for a general assistant and included the following expected duties:

Cleaning of the complete school premises.

Maintenance of sports fields and gardening.

Minor maintenance of the school's buildings when necessary.

Ensuring the safety and security of the premises.

Provide support service when the school requires it, including for extra-curricular activities and events.

Duties of general worker in Municipality

Each South African Municipality has varying requirements, but there are generally expected duties for all individuals working as a general worker in each city. Regarding the Cederberg Municipality, they list the following expectations:

Performing any labour duties directed by their superior.

Repairing, installing, and maintaining all water reticulation networks, the sewerage network, and systems from the road and stormwater infrastructure.

Removing all domestic and other refuse.

Cleaning the streets, including sidewalks, parking areas, sports grounds, parks, public toilets, and other relevant public spaces.

Planting and maintaining gardens, trees, and lawns at all Municipal buildings.

Other essential information

Now that you have a better idea of the job, what else is there to know when considering becoming a general worker? Here is what else you should know if you seek general worker jobs and require more information.

What is another name for a general worker?

Different terminologies are used casually when referring to a general worker. WordHippo mentions that some names include 'man of all work', 'general handyman', 'odd-job man', and 'odd-job man'.

Skills of a general worker

Although the general worker's job specs include general work, some skills will make you perform the job more effectively. These skills include communication, problem-solving, time management, customer service, critical thinking, punctuality, and adaptability.

What is a general worker's salary?

The average general worker's salary varies depending on the company and province. An average of R6,938 per month is the average casual worker's salary in South Africa.

Knowing the general worker's meaning helps job seekers better understand what is expected of them if they take the job. You can find a general worker job vacancy at most companies or government institutions.

