Is Caitlyn Jenner in a relationship? A look at her love life

Caitlyn Jenner has had a series of high-profile relationships since her days as one of the most decorated American athletes. After her divorce from the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, Kris Jenner, there have been speculations about her love. This article delves into Caitlyn Jenner's relationship status today.

Caitlyn during the 4th Annual Grammy Awards Viewing Party (R) and the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party (R). Photo: Michael Tran/JC Olivera (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Caitlyn's life has always been in the limelight because of her reality TV appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and, later, I AM Cait, which focused on her gender transition. She is a vocal supporter of transgender rights and is active in American politics, even running in the California gubernatorial recall election in 2021 as a Republican.

Caitlyn Jenner's profile summary

Full name Caitlyn Marie Jenner (formerly William Bruce Jenner) Date of birth October 28, 1949 Age 74 years old in 2024 Birth sign Scorpio Place of birth Mount Kisco, New York, United States Current residence Malibu, California, United States Nationality American Height 6 feet 2 inches (1.88 m/188 cm) Gender Transgender woman Pronouns She/her Marital status Divorced Ex-wives Chrystie Crownover (1972-1981), Linda Thompson (1981-1986) Kris Jenner (1991-2015) Relationship status Single Children Six Parents Esther and William Jenner Education Graceland University (Physical Education) Profession Former decathlete, media personality Political party Republican Party Social media Instagram X.com Facebook Website caitlynjenner.com

Is Caitlyn Jenner in a relationship?

The former Olympic medalist is not in a relationship in 2024. In her interview with The Times, Caitlyn opened up about her dating life, revealing that she does not see herself being in a relationship again.

I'm fine. I'm not even close to looking for a relationship. I'll never have a relationship in the future. I just don't see that in my life. I am not looking for that.

Top 5 facts about former athlete Caitlyn Jenner. Photo: Steve Granitz on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Caitlyn Jenner's dating history

Caitlyn Jenner's relationship history includes three high-profile marriages. Below is a detailed look at her love life;

Sophia Hutchins

Sophia Hutchins was rumoured to be Caitlyn Jenner's girlfriend from 2015 but they have both denied being in a romantic relationship. In a previous statement to People, she said,

I don't want controversy. I am just trying to live my life. Caitlyn is a parent to me. I have said that a million times. It is a parental, familial relationship. I feel so blessed and humbled to be a part of such an amazing family and that she treats me like a daughter. I feel blessed that we are able to work together.

Sophia described herself as Caitlyn Jenner's partner in business while talking on Jim Breslo's Hidden Truth podcast.

I would describe our relationship as we're partners, you know, we're business partners — I'm the executive director of her foundation. You know, we have SO much in common — we see the world so similarly and we both are such a good match for each other because we challenge each other.

The two have been close since the reality star announced her gender transition in 2015. They appeared together in the 'I Am Cait' reality series.

Despite denying being in a relationship, they live together at Caitlyn's Malibu beach mansion. Sophia also transitioned while in college at Pepperdine University.

Sophia Hutchins and Caitlyn during the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Toni Anne Barson

Source: Getty Images

Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner was Caitlyn Jenner's spouse for 22 years. They turned the knot in April 1991 and welcomed two children: Kylie Jenner and model Kendall Jenner.

The former couple announced their separation in October 2013. Kris filed for divorce in September 2022, citing irreconcilable differences. Their divorce was finalized in December 2014 although they were officially divorced in March 2015.

Caitlyn (then Bruce) and Kris Jenner during the Brent Shapiro Foundation: The Summer Spectacular in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Araya Doheny

Source: Getty Images

Linda Thompson

Caitlyn and Linda Thompson tied the knot in January 1981. They welcomed two sons, Brody Jenner and Brandon Jenner. Their divorce was finalized in February 1986.

In her interview with ET, Linda opened up about the reason for their split, citing Jenner's gender identity as the catalyst. They have remained friends since the divorce.

About six months we stayed together after she came to me with her revelation, we continued in the therapy, we continued to put on the face of a marriage...We pretended that we were still together, and we were to an extent. But after about six months I realized this is what she needed to do, who she authentically was, and I need to move on with my life.

Chrystie Scott

Caitlyn married her first wife, Chrystie Scott, in December 1972. Together, they welcomed two children: a son, Burt Jenner and a daughter, Cassandra Jenner. Their divorce was finalized in January 1981.

Chrystie Scott and Caitlyn (then Bruce) with their son Burt at the 8th Annual RFK Pro Celebrity Tennis Tournament. Photo: Ron Galella

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Caitlyn Jenner has publicly embraced the freedom of being single as she enjoys the company of friends and family. Here are some frequently asked questions about her relationships;

Is Caitlyn Jenner still with Sophia Hutchins?

Sophia and Caitlyn are still friends and live together but have continuously shut down rumours of being in a romantic relationship. They have both stated that their association is purely platonic.

Who is Caitlyn Jenner's boyfriend?

The reality TV star does not have a boyfriend. She has not been in any known romantic relationship since her divorce from Kris Jenner in 2015.

Are Kris Jenner and Caitlyn friends?

Kris and Caitlyn have previously stated that they are friends, although they had a short period of estrangement after their divorce and Caitlyn's transition. While talking to ABC News host Robin Roberts in 2022, Kris said,

We're fine. We're friends. I see (Caitlyn) when she's at a family thing. It's settled down a lot.

Does Caitlyn Jenner have a relationship with his daughter?

The former athlete has three daughters, Cassandra, Kendall, and Kylie. During her previous appearance on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast in 2021, she said she has a lot in common with Kendall but is closer to Kylie. She has maintained a relationship with all her kids, including step-children.

Khloe Kardashian, Kendall, Caitlyn and Kylie (L-R) during the 19th Annual 'A Time for Heroes' Benefit for the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric Aids Foundation. Photo: Barry King

Source: Getty Images

Caitlyn Jenner's relationship status remains a topic of curiosity in the tabloids even after her public declaration of singlehood. She is focused on her interests including her growing family with multiple grandkids.

