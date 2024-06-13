Who is Maria Shriver's boyfriend? A close look at her love life

Maria Shriver is an American author, journalist, and former First Lady of California. She is also a celebrity ex-spouse widely recognised as Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ex-wife. The duo was considered a power couple for 25 years until their separation in 2011. Since then, many have wondered whether Shriver ever found love again. So, who is Maria Shriver's boyfriend?

Maria Shriver during the 2020 Women's Alzheimer's Movement (L). The author at the 2023 International Women's Day Celebration (R). Photo: Cindy Ord, Araya Doheny via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Arnold, a renowned actor and former politician, married Shriver, and they have four kids together. However, their picture-perfect union came crashing down after he admitted to having fathered an illegitimate kid with their former housekeeper. Although Maria remains tight-lipped about her love life, we have defied the odds to reveal lesser-known details about her relationship status.

Maria Shriver's profile summary

Full name Maria Owings Shriver Famous as Maria Shriver Gender Female Date of birth 6 November 1955 Age 68 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace Chicago, Illinois, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Georgetown University Height 5′ 5½″ (1.66 m) Weight 57 kg (126 lbs) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Arnold Schwarzenegger Children 4 Parents Sargent Shriver and Eunice Kennedy Profession Journalist, author Net worth $200 million Famous as Arnold Schwarzenegger's ex-wife Social media Instagram Facebook

Who is Maria Shriver’s boyfriend?

Over the years, Owings has maintained a cloak of secrecy regarding her dating life. Therefore, it is difficult to establish whether she is in a romantic relationship.

Journalist Maria Shriver at the SiriusXM Studios in 2019. Photo: Bonnie

Source: Original

However, in 2013, Maria was rumoured to have been seeing political analyst Matthew Dowd, who worked as Schwarzenegger's chief campaign strategist. They made their first public appearance together during her cousin’s wedding in 2014.

Shortly after going public, speculation arose that Maria Shriver and Matthew Dowd had been involved in an extramarital affair while she was still married. A campaign staffer told PageSix that the duo was suspiciously close during the campaign period.

They flirted a lot. They spent time alone, and Arnold was rarely around when they were together. She had a unique banter with him and lit up around him

Nonetheless, Dowd denied the allegations, describing their relationship as platonic. According to the New York Post, they called it quits four years later.

What happened between Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver?

The ex-couple began dating in 1977 and exchanged nuptials in 1986. However, they separated in 2011 after Arnold admitted to having cheated on Maria with their long-time housekeeper, Mildred Baena.

Christina, Arnold, Patrick, Maria Shriver and Katherine Schwarzenegger (L-R) during the 2017 premiere of National Geographic's The Long Road Home. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Source: Getty Images

Their affair resulted in the birth of a child, Joseph Baena. As documented by PEOPLE, the political icon owned up to his mistake in a statement, saying:

I understand the anger and disappointment among my friends and family and take full responsibility for my actions. I apologise to my wife and children; I am sorry. While I deserve the media’s attention and criticism, I ask that you respect my wife and kids.

The duo’s divorce was finalised a decade later, in 2021.

Does Arnold Schwarzenegger get along with his ex-wife?

The former professional bodybuilder still shares a good relationship with Shriver. According to Nicki Swift, he once confirmed their close rapport in his profile for The Hollywood Reporter, saying:

We are good friends and super proud of how we raised our kids.

Schwarzenegger also shared the same sentiment in his Netflix docuseries, Arnold, as he reflected on their friendship.

Nothing is more important than having a good partner by your side, and Maria was exactly. We have a great relationship.

Matthew Dowd during the 2008 CNN's Media Conference For The Election of the President (L). Maria at the 49th Annual Gracie Awards Gala in 2024 (R). Photo: River Callaway

Source: Getty Images

Is Arnold Schwarzenegger currently in a relationship?

Maria Shiver’s ex-partner is in a relationship with Heather Milligan, a physical therapist. The couple reportedly began dating in 2013 despite their 28-year-old age difference.

Per The Sun, during a 2024 interview on Travis and Jason Kelce’s podcast, New Heights, Arnold revealed how he had learned football thanks to his partner.

I learned the game and its rules, and then, around 10 years ago, I fell in love with Heather. She is fantastic at sports, especially football.

FAQs

Due to Maria’s association with a renowned actor, details about her personal life are always subject to public scrutiny. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the ex-celebrity spouse:

Who is Maria Shriver's current partner?

Maria is currently single. Nonetheless, she was allegedly dating Matthew Dowd after her separation from Arnold.

Did Maria Shriver remarry?

The journalist never remarried after her divorce from Schwarzenegger. However, she prefers to keep details about her love life out of the limelight.

Who are Maria Shriver’s children?

Owings and Schwarzenegger share four children: Katherine (born in 1989), Christina (born in 1991), Patrick (born in 1993), and Christopher (born in 1997).

Maria Shriver during the 2024 Women’s History Month reception in the East Room of the White House. Photo: Anna Moneymaker

Source: UGC

How did Maria Shriver find out about Joseph?

Shriver learnt about Arnold’s affair and illegitimate kid, Joseph, now 26, during a counselling session they both attended in 2011. This crushed her and forced her to move out of their matrimonial home as she filed for divorce.

The topic of Maria Shriver's boyfriend has always piqued public interest after her divorce from talented actor Arnold Schwarzenegger. The duo’s marriage hit the rocks after they had been together for over two decades. Since then, they have maintained a healthy co-parent relationship.

READ ALSO: Who is Rory St. Clair Gainer, Rebecca Ferguson's husband?

Briefly.co.za highlighted lesser-known facts about Swedish actress Rebecca Ferguson's husband, Rory St. Clair Gainer. The couple have been together for about eight years and share a daughter, Sage.

Rory Gainer is a London-based businessman. Check the article for more on his marriage to the Mission: Impossible star.

Source: Briefly News