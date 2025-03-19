What happened to Loni Willison? From Baywatch star to homeless today

Nobody really cares about me and I don’t want to see them, they don’t want to see me.

These heartbreaking words reflect Loni Willison’s tragic fall from fame. Once a thriving fitness model and wife of Baywatch star Jeremy Jackson, she is now homeless and an addict. Her life spiralled after a violent marriage, mental breakdown, and financial struggles.

Jeremy and Loni Willison attend the "Q" Jewelry Line Launch Party (L). Loni appearing unkempt in Los Angeles streets (R). Photo: Jesse Grant, @UnknownFactsByGenmice on Facebook (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Loni Willison, once a successful fitness model, is now homeless and struggling with addiction .

. She was married to Jeremy Jackson, but their relationship ended in abuse and divorce in 2014 .

. After the breakup, she suffered a mental breakdown, lost her job, and turned to drugs.

Despite efforts by friends and family, she declined rehabilitation and remains homeless.

Profile summary

Full name Loni Christine Willison Gender Female Date of birth 21 May 1983 Age 41 years old (as of March 2025) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Hemet, California, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'8" (170 cm) Weight 143 (64 kg) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Marital status Divorced Ex-partner Jeremy Jackson Profession Former fitness model and actress

Who is Loni Willison?

Loni Willison was born on 21 May 1983 in Hemet, California. The renowned actress emerged as a prominent fitness model in the early 2000s. She posed for notable magazines such as Glam Fit, Flavour Magazine and Iron Man Magazine. She was also a brand ambassador who featured on covers wearing sportswear and swimwear.

Jeremy Jackson and Loni Willison’s relationship

Loni’s life took a turn after her troubled marriage to Jeremy Jackson, best known for playing Hobie Buchannon in Baywatch. The couple dated before tying the knot on 12 December 2012 in a romantic beach wedding in California.

Top-5 facts about Loni Willison. Photo: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images (modified by author)

Their relationship, however, was far from perfect. Loni later alleged that Jeremy was physically abusive behind closed doors. She claimed their marriage was filled with explosive fights, fuelled by alcohol, that left her fearing for her life. She also allegedly suffered multiple broken bones due to the violent altercations.

Shortly after the incident, the pair separated. Loni only spoke about the alleged abuse a year later when Jeremy appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2015. Their breakup marked the beginning of Loni’s struggles with mental health and personal decline.

According to The Sun, Loni reflected on the aftermath, revealing why she quit her job as a plastic surgeon's assistant:

It took me more than two months to recover properly. I ended up quitting my job as a plastic surgeon's assistant and couldn't work or get any modelling jobs.

What happened to Loni Willison?

Loni Willison experienced a dramatic personal downfall during the 2010s. Following her divorce, she lost her modelling career, quit her plastic surgery assistant job and lost her home. Her mental health deteriorated and she developed a crystal meth addiction.

Loni Willison is seen out and about on 1 January 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: MEGA

She cut her luscious blonde locks short and abandoned her designer wardrobe. She lost her spacious Los Angeles abode after her career declined. Her transformation shocked former friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry.

In a 2016 interview with Daily Mail, she described her mental breakdown. The former fitness model allegedly developed paranoid delusions, believing she was being shocked with electricity and that crystal meth was the only way to stop it.

Despite multiple attempts by family and friends to help, Loni refused assistance. She insisted,

I'm doing just fine. I have everything I need.

She further explained her harsh survival strategy during the interview as follows:

I get robbed all the time. People take my stuff, I basically make myself as dirty as possible so that no one attacks me…The dirtier I am the better. Even with bad smell. If I do these two things, it seems to work.

Is Loni Willison homeless?

Photographs captured Loni sleeping under a shopping cart in Los Angeles. Her model friend, Kristin Rossetti, found her tracked her down, booked her a hotel room, and provided her with fresh clothes and a meal.

Jeremy Jackson and Loni Willison attend the Rhino Records Pop Up Store Opening Night Party on 27 May 2011 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jonathan Leibson

Kristin provided Loni with a hotel room, clean clothes and a meal. Unfortunately, Loni declined the offer of rehabilitation and disappeared for two years until October 2020, rummaging through bins near Venice Beach.

Why is Loni Willison homeless?

The former model, Loni Willison, suffered a mental breakdown after her split with Jeremy. She turned to drugs and became addicted to crystal meth. Her mental health worsened and she could not maintain employment. She rented an apartment in West Hollywood but left after frequent robberies and experiencing electrical shocks.

What is Loni Willison's lifestyle like?

At 41, Loni lives on the streets of Los Angeles. She carries only a few piles of clothes in her shopping cart. She scavenges for food and items from nearby bins. Her lifestyle reflects a harsh survival mode in the streets.

Loni Willison seen on 20 March 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin

Loni Willison’s net worth

Loni's net worth remains unclear and is likely minimal. Her current circumstances prevent her from maintaining wealth. She has been spotted living on the streets without any assets.

FAQs

Who was married to Loni Wilson? Loni was married to the renowned Baywatch actor, Jeremy Jackson.

Loni was married to the renowned Baywatch actor, Jeremy Jackson. Why is Loni Willison homeless? She became homeless due to a mental breakdown and crystal meth addiction.

She became homeless due to a mental breakdown and crystal meth addiction. What happened to Loni Willison’s teeth? Her teeth deteriorated from long-term drug abuse and harsh living conditions.

Loni Willison’s story is a tragic example of how mental health struggles, addiction, and personal hardships can lead to a complete downfall. Once a thriving model, she now lives on the streets, rejecting help despite multiple interventions.

