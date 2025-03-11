Who is Henry Ruggs' girlfriend? Is he still dating Kiara Kilgo-Washington?

In 2021, Henry Ruggs and his girlfriend Kiara Kilgo-Washington made news after they were involved in a car accident where a woman and her dog died. Pleading guilty to one count of felony DUI, the ex-NFL star said:

I have no excuse to justify my actions. Therefore, I accept the consequences of my guilty plea.

Kiara Kilgo-Washington and Henry Ruggs. Photo: @Rudy B. Jones on Facebook, Chris Unger via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Henry Ruggs formerly played for the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders .

. The pair has a 5-year-old daughter named Kenzli Re'Nai .

. Ruggs is currently serving his sentence at Stewart Conservation Camp.

Kiara Kilgo-Washington's profile summary

Full name Kiara Je'Nai Kilgo-Washington Famous as Rudy Washington Gender Male Date of birth 23 November 1998 Age 26 years old (As of March 2025) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace Montgomery, Alabama, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Alma mater Park Crossing High School Height 5'7" (170 cm) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status In a relationship Boyfriend Henry Ruggs Children 1 Siblings 2 Profession Former collegiate volleyball player Social media Instagram YouTube

Who is Henry Ruggs' girlfriend?

Although the nature of Ruggs and Rudy's current relationship remains unknown, neither party has suggested or confirmed a breakup.

American athlete Kiara Kilgo-Washington. Photo: @Rudy B. Jones on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

The pair reportedly met in their Montgomery hometown while they were in high school and started dating. The longtime lovers welcomed their daughter on 7 March 2020.

Exploring Kiara Kilgo-Washington's age and family background

Rudy Washington (26 as of March 2025) was born on 23 November 1998 in Montgomery, Alabama, USA. Her parents, Joshua and Demetria, raised her alongside her two sisters, Giovonnia and Daajzia (a soldier).

Kiara Kilgo-Washington and Henry Ruggs bonded over their shared love for sports

Kiara attended Park Crossing High School, where she was part of the school's volleyball team. She later proceeded to Paine College on a sports scholarship.

According to her athletics profile, Washington played for the Paine College Lions as an outside hitter. She purportedly graduated from the institution in December 2022.

Insights into Kiara Kilgo-Washington and Henry Ruggs' accident

On 21 November 2021, Henry caused the death of 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her fury friend Max after his Chevrolet Corvette rear-ended her SUV at high speed. According to Daily Mail, the former NFL player and his girlfriend were seen partying several hours before the accident.

A photo of Tina Tintor and her dog Max. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

Police videos revealed the fatal collision occurred around 3.39 am while he was driving at 127 miles per hour. The couple was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A toxicology report showed that Henry's blood-alcohol level was 0.161%, per the New York Times.

This is twice the legal limit in Nevada. A now-deleted video on Kiara's YouTube channel revealed an instance where she was begging him to slow down his car a year before the accident.

Henry Ruggs' legal woes

A day after the accident, Ruggs appeared in court, and his bail was set at $150,000. On August 2023, he was sentenced to 3 to 10 years at the High Desert State Prison, per CNN.

As of 2024, Henry was working at the Nevada Governor's mansion while serving his sentence. He is eligible for parole in 2026.

Kiara Kilgo-Washington was a budding social media influencer

The Alabama native has 11.8k Instagram followers as of 4 March 2025. Before the accident, she used the platform to promote clothing and accessories brands.

Kilgo's boyfriend and daughter were frequently featured in her posts. In addition, she was slowly building her fanbase on X and YouTube. However, since the tragic accident, Kiara rarely posts on social media.

Henry Ruggs III and his daughter Kenzli Re'Nai Ruggs during the 2021 Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

About a year after he made his NFL debut, Henry Ruggs and his girlfriend Kiara were involved in an accident that altered the course of his career. Below are some frequently asked questions about the pair:

How old is Henry Ruggs?

Henry James Ruggs III (26 as of March 2025) was born on 24 January 1999 in Montgomery, Alabama, USA. His parents are Nataki and Henry Ruggs Jr. James' brother Kevontae also plays football.

How fast did Henry Ruggs speed?

The athlete was driving 156 miles per hour when he slammed into Tintor's Toyota RAV4, causing it to explode and burst into flames.

What were Henry Ruggs' girlfriend's injuries?

Kiara Kilgo-Washington was a passenger in the Chevrolet and reportedly suffered an arm injury during the accident.

Former NFL star Henry Ruggs III during a training camp at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters in 2021. Photo: Steve Marcus

Source: Getty Images

What is Henry Ruggs' net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ruggs is worth $4 million. His income previously stemmed from his sporting career.

Henry Ruggs' girlfriend, Kiara Kilgo-Washington, told the police she was on the phone minutes before the crash. She was reportedly not cooperative with prosecutors as a victim in the case and has maintained a low profile ever since the accident.

READ ALSO: What happened to Stephanie Melgoza after her DUI case?

Briefly published lesser-known facts about Stephanie Melgoza's DUI case. Following a tragic car accident, she found herself propelled into the spotlight.

Stephanie had been driving under the influence of alcohol and was responsible for killing two pedestrians. Melgoza later pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated DUI causing death.

Source: Briefly News