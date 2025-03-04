Who are Aaron Judge's parents? Meet Patty and Wayne Judge

Patty and Wayne Judge, Aaron Judge's parents' impact on him is visible. As his adoptive parents, they played a crucial role in his MLB success and now share the spotlight with the Yankees' All-Star.

I feel they kind of picked me. I feel that God was the one that matched us together.

Aaron Judge, his wife Samantha, and his parents, Patty Judge and Wayne Judge in December 2022. Photo: Dustin Satloff, Alex Slitz (modified by author)

In 1992, Patty and Wayne Judge adopted Aaron two days after his birth.

after his birth. Aaron Judge's adoptive parents are retired teachers from Linden, California.

from Linden, California. They adopted another son, John, before welcoming Aaron into their family.

Aaron Judge's profile summary

Full name Aaron James Judge Nickname All Rise Gender Male Date of birth 26 April 1992 Age 32 years old (as of February 2025) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Sacramento, California, USA Current residence New York City, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 6'7" (201 cm) Weight 128 kg (282 lbs) Body measurements in inches 48-36-17 Body measurements in centimetres 122-91-43 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Patty and Wayne Judge (adoptive) Siblings 1 Marital status Married Wife Samantha Bracksieck Children 1 School Linden High School Profession Baseball player University California State University, Fresno (Fresno State) Net worth $50 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Who are Aaron Judge's parents?

The MLB All-Star’s parents, Patty and Wayne Judge, are retired teachers from Linden, California. They met at Fresno State University in the 1970s and married in 1975.

Aaron's parents have played a pivotal role in shaping his life and career. In a 2017 interview with MLB.com, he credited his mother for instilling the work ethic that led to his success, saying:

I know I wouldn't be a New York Yankee if it wasn't for my mom. The guidance she gave me as a kid growing up... how to go the extra mile and put in extra work. She's moulded me into the person that I am today.

Facts about Patty and Wayne Judge. Photo: @mikedeportes on X (modified by author)

His father also holds a special place in his heart. In a 2022 interview with MLB, he called him his hero, sharing:

He’s always taken the time to spend five minutes, ten minutes with my side. Those are memories I hold on to until this day. He’s always been my hero. I’m always a guy who looked up to (him).

Is Aaron Judge adopted?

Aaron Judge's family adopted him two days after his birth in Sacramento, California, in 1992. Years earlier, they adopted his older brother, John Jacob, in 1985.

In a 2015 interview with the New York Post, the Yankees All-star recalled learning about his adoption around age 10 or 11, saying:

We really didn't look alike, so I started asking questions. They told me I was adopted and answered all my questions, and that was that. I was fine with it. It really didn't bother me because that's the only parents I've known.

Aaron Judge and his mother Patty at Rogers Centre in September 2022. Photo: New York Yankees

Does the Judge know his biological parents?

Aaron Judge's biological father and mother remain unknown. For him, while some children are privileged to develop in their mothers' stomachs, he was formed in his mother's heart. Speaking with Newsday in June 2017, he said:

Some kids grow in their mom’s stomach; I grew in my mom’s heart. She’s always showed me love and compassion ever since I was a little baby. I’ve never needed to think differently or wonder about anything.

Where is Aaron Judge from?

The outfielder was born in Sacramento, California, but grew up in Linden, a small town in San Joaquin County. He attended Linden High School before enrolling at California State University, Fresno (Fresno State), where he launched his college baseball career.

FAQs

What ethnic origin is Aaron Judge?

The Yankees' captain is biracial with African-American heritage. Aaron Judge is 32, as he was born on 26 April 1992.

Aaron Judge and his parents at Progressive Field in October 2024. Photo: Jason Miller

Who is Aaron Judge's mother?

His mother, Patty Judge, is a retired teacher from Linden. She also serves as the executive director of the ALL RISE Foundation.

Who is Aaron Judge's brother?

The Yankees' star has an older brother, John Judge, who was adopted by Patty and Wayne Judge. The two grew up in California. John is reportedly of Asian descent.

Who is Aaron Judge's wife?

Aaron's wife is Samantha Bracksieck. They met at Linden High School in California and married in a private Maui ceremony in December 2021.

Aaron Judge and his wife, Samantha Bracksieck, in October 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos

Who are Aaron Judge's children?

The MLB All-Star and his wife, Samantha, welcomed their daughter, Nora Rose Judge, on 27 January 2025. He shared a black-and-white photo of her feet on Instagram with the caption:

1/27/25 Nora Rose Judge. What an incredible week it’s been. We can’t wait for the memories the three of us make.

Although Patty and Wayne are not Aaron Judge's biological parents, they have instilled in him the values of dedication and perseverance. Their unwavering support shaped his journey to MLB success, proving that family is defined by love and guidance rather than genetics.

