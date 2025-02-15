Who are Cody Johnson's kids? All about Clara Mae and Cori

Beyond Cody Johnson's chart-topping hits is a doting girl dad who enjoys spending time with his two daughters, Cori and Clara. He once revealed their favourite thing to do, saying:

Hunting with my children is fun. They are really good at it.

Key takeaways

The singer welcomed his firstborn daughter, Clara, when he was 28.

when he was 28. Clara and Cori often accompany their dad during his tours.

In 2024, the father-daughter trio performed at the Grand Ole Opry.

Cody Johnson's profile summary

Who are Cody Johnson's kids?

Cody and his wife, Brandi, have two children, Clara and Cori. The couple has enjoyed marital bliss for over a decade. During an August 2018 interview with People magazine, the artist addressed the topic of whether his kids will follow in his musical footsteps, saying:

My children take their little microphones and guitars and say to me, ‘’Dad, I am doing what you do!’’

The Human hitmaker also revealed that he would always encourage his daughters regardless of the careers they choose in future.

My children are not obliged to do music. I desire they pursue their dreams passionately as I have chased mine. I will support them all the way.

Clara Mae Johnson, 10

Brandi and Cody welcomed their first child, Clara Mae, in 2015. While speaking to People in November 2022, Cody narrated how he shows his kids the two facets of his profession, stating:

The kids see me working on cows and horses on our ranch. However, they also know that I have another great career.

He also added how he instils a sense of hard work in them, saying:

I always advise my children to work hard for the things they want. Nothing good comes easy.

While appearing on Radio Texas, Live! on 19 December 2018, the musician narrated how his fatherhood journey influenced his 2016 song I Know My Way Back.

My desire was to write a different love song. Unlike previous times, this round I thought about my daughter not my wife.

Cori Johnson, 8

In 2017, Cody Johnson’s family welcomed their newest member, Cori. A year later, during his interview with People, the Dirt Cheap star shared his experience living on a tour bus alongside his family.

I am lucky my wife and kids get to come with me on the bus. Although you would not expect to see diapers in the lead singer’s bus, that is how it is. The bus is like a million-dollar daycare centre.

Like Clara, Cori is the subject behind one of their dad’s songs. According to Cody’s website, God Bless the Boy tells the story of the boy who will one day have Cori’s heart.

Who is Cody Johnson?

Cody began playing music at 12. A former bull rider, he decided to commit fully to his music career at 19. He released his debut album, Black and White Label, in 2006 alongside his father and drummer Nathan Reedy.

In 2011, Johnson won the Texas Regional Music Award for New Male Vocalist of the Year. Some of his other accolades include an iHeartRadio Music Award and three CMT Music Awards.

Cody Johnson’s age and birthplace

The artist (37 as of 2025) was born on 21 May 1987 in Sebastopol, Texas, USA. His parents are Sheila and Carl Johnson.

How rich is Cody Johnson?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cody has a $5 million fortune. His income primarily stems from a successful music career, which includes album sales, streaming royalties and sold-out shows.

FAQs

Cody Johnson’s wife and kids are his greatest cheerleaders. Below are some frequently asked questions about the artist’s family:

Is Cody Johnson still with his wife?

Brandi and Cody met when she was 14 and he was 17 at a Future Farmers of America event. On 12 May 2019, the musician took to Instagram to celebrate his wife via a post that read:

Happy Mother’s Day to my wife. I could never have lived this dream without you. Thank you for giving me the best gifts ever, our two daughters.

He also showed her praise during a 2024 interview with Extra TV, saying:

If it were not for my wife, I would probably be dead or in jail. He has stood by me through thick and thin.

Does Cody Johnson have twins?

The With You I Am hitmaker does not have twins. He and his wife welcomed their first child in 2015 and their second one in 2017.

How old is Cody Johnson’s oldest daughter?

Clara Mae is two years older than Cori. The latter is 10, while the former is 8. The pair regularly graces their dad’s shows and performances.

Although Cody Johnson’s kids, Clara Mae and Cori, know the famous singer as their dad, the world recognises him for his musical prowess. From sharing a stage with him to accompanying him on his tours, they are actively involved in his illustrious career.

