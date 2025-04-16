Who is Megan Moroney's boyfriend? Singer reveals her relationship status

The hot topic surrounding the identity of Megan Moroney's boyfriend sparked due to her chart-topping breakup anthems inspired mainly by her romantic experiences. Although the Tennessee Orange hitmaker has had her fair share of heartbreaks, she remains hopeful of a happily ever after:

I have always had a bad taste in men. In fifth grade, I broke up with my sweet boyfriend to date the eighth-grade bad boy who had failed multiple times. Maybe someday, I will tell this story in a song.

Key takeaways

Megan Moroney's songs Can't Break Up Now and Am I Okay? touch on her past romantic relationships.

and touch on her past romantic relationships. The singer met her Morgan Wallen in 2020 while a senior year student at the University of Georgia.

in 2020 while a senior year student at the University of Georgia. In 2025, she narrated how her love life has taken a backseat due to her busy musical schedule .

. Megan gained traction after the release of the hit single Hair Salon.

Megan Moroney's profile summary

Full name Megan Ann Moroney Gender Female Date of birth 9 October 1997 Age 27 years old (As of April 2025) Zodiac sign Libra Birthplace Savannah, Georgia, USA Current residence Nashville, Tennessee Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater Robert S. Alexander High School Height 5'8" (173 cm) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Single Profession Singer-songwriter Genres Country Years active 2021-present Social media Instagram TikTok X (Twitter)

Who is Megan Moroney's boyfriend?

The Indifferent singer is currently single. While speaking to Fox News in July 2024, she narrated how her skyrocketing musical career has permeated into the affairs of her heart, saying:

Right now, I do not have time for a relationship because I am entirely focused on my music. Marriage is not even in the top ten things I want because of my emotional unavailability. So, instead of wasting someone's time, I choose to be single.

During a January 2025 interview with SiriusXM, Megan gave an update on her romantic life, stating:

I am still single because I feel like it would be exhausting to even try to know someone now. I might probably get a boyfriend somewhere in 2026 because this year, I am fully invested in the upcoming tour.

Insights into Megan Moroney's dating history

In a June 2023 interview with People, Moroney revealed that her tracks are reflective of her of some of her past relationships.

All my songs are about people. However, I cannot share who they are about because some, like Tennessee Orange, are good, while others, such as Sleep on My Side, are not really nice.

Rumoured relationship with Riley Green

Megan Moroney and Riley Green were romantically linked in January 2025, with speculations that they were vacationing together. However, she shut down the rumour during her interview with Rolling Stone by clarifying they were St. Barthélemy separately at the same time.

Just because two people are hanging out does not mean they are dating.

Short-lived romance with a finance guy

Megan's last confirmed relationship was in early 2024 with a guy she described as "a regular finance dude" in her cover for Rolling Stone's Future of Music series.

On 30th May of that year, she hinted at a recent breakup via a TikTok video where she asked her fans about some reasons they would send a man to the moon. The singer wrote:

I will go first. My ex-boyfriend told me he did not need to know my songs since I did not know much about his finance job either.

High-profile relationship with a country pop singer

Moroney and Morgan Wallen first met through their mutual friend, country artist Jon Langston, when she was 22. When she released Tennessee Orange, fans were quick to romantically link her to the Last Night hitmaker, who is a Vols fan.

The dating rumours intensified after Moroney confirmed she was rocking Wallen's shirt during the promotional art for the song in a November 2022 interview with SiriusXM's The Highway.

During her July 2024 appearance on Call Her Daddy, she cleared the air about the nature of their relationship, saying:

Morgan and I never dated exclusively. We were friends for a long time, but we were not just friends, and now we are back to being friends. However, I will not talk much about this because he is a highly private person.

FAQs

Megan Moroney's debut album, Lucky, peaked at No. 40 on the Billboard 200 list in 2023. Here are some frequently asked questions about her:

How old is Megan Moroney?

The Man on the Moon singer (27 as of April 2025) was born on 9 October 1997 in Savannah, Georgia, USA. She grew up in a musical family alongside her brother, who is now an attorney.

What sorority was Megan Moroney in?

Moroney attended the University of Georgia as an accounting major. She was in the Kappa Delta sorority.

Are Megan Moroney and Morgan Wallen still together?

Although Morgan Wallen and Megan Moroney had a thing going on between them in 2022, their relationship now is purely platonic.

Does Megan Moroney have a kid?

Megan is not a mother yet. Although she has expressed her plans to get married and settle down in the future, she is currently fully invested in her career.

Although Morgan Wallen is often included in Megan Moroney's boyfriend list, the pair never exclusively dated. The singer's known romantic connection was with an anonymous man who worked in finance in early 2024.

