Are Gemma and Gorka still together? Their relationship timeline explained

Gemma Atkinson is a well-known British media personality and former glamour model, while Gorka Marquez is a talented Spanish pro dancer and choreographer. The two were first linked during their appearance on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017. Gemma and Gorka later welcomed two kids, but recent rumours hint at a breakup.

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Márquez during the Pride of Britain Awards 2023 at Grosvenor House on October 08, 2023, in London, England (L). Photo: Karwai Tang/Karwai Tang (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Atkinson and Marquez have always been an open book when it comes to their lives together. They share major family moments via social media and even launched their reality TV show Gemma and Gorka: Life Behind the Lens to give fans a closer look at their family life.

Are Gemma and Gorka still together?

Yes, Gorka Márquez and Gemma Atkinson are still together in 2024. Despite Marquez's busy work schedule with his dance commitments, they have managed to keep their relationship strong. The couple share two children: a daughter named Mia and a son called Thiago.

Gorka and Gemma's relationship timeline

Atkinson and Marquez have been together for over six years. Below is a detailed timeline of their relationship;

September 2017: Meeting on Strictly Come Dancing

The couple first met in September 2017 while participating in the 15th series of the British ballroom dancing competition Strictly Come Dancing. Although they were not paired together on the dance floor, they got to know each other during group rehearsals and backstage.

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Márquez during the 2019 BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London, England, on February 20, 2019. Photo: JM International

Source: Getty Images

February 2018: Making the relationship official

The couple made their relationship official on Valentine's Day 2018, sharing a romantic beach photo on social media. Gemma captioned the picture,

Here's to many more kid. Happy Valentine's Day.

December 2018: Living together

The couple moved in together in December 2018, with Marquez joining Atkinson and her two pet dogs in Manchester. Gorka is a native of Bilbao, Spain, but has travelled across Europe to participate in dance events like the World Latin Championships and the World DanceSport Federation World Cup.

July 2019: First baby

In February 2019, Atkinson took to Instagram to reveal that she was expecting her first child with Gorka. The couple became first-time parents in July 2019 when they welcomed their daughter, Mia Louise Marquez. In a July 20 Instagram post, Atkinson narrated her delivery experience, which did not go as smoothly as she had expected, but she was glad her daughter was doing okay.

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez during the TV Choice Awards at The Dorchester on September 10, 2018, in London, England. Photo: Jeff Spicer

Source: Getty Images

February 2021: Gorka proposes

Marquez proposed to Gemma on Valentine's Day 2021 while they were celebrating their third anniversary as romantic partners. She shared the engagement news on her Instagram, captioning the moment,

Valentine's forever...Of Course, I said yes.

July 2023: Gemma and Gorka's baby #2

In January 2023, the couple jointly announced that they were expecting a baby boy. Their second child, a son named Thiago Thomas Marquez, arrived in July 2023.

August 2023: New reality TV show

The couple landed their family reality TV show, Gemma and Gorka: Life Behind the Lens, in 2023. The series debuted on the W Channel and UKTV Play on August 30, 2023. The show follows Atkinson and Marquez's life with their two kids, Mia and Thiago, and their dogs, Norman and Ollie.

Atkinson and Marquez with daughter Mia and son Thiago. Photo: @gorka_marquez (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

January 2024: Gemma and Gorka split rumours

In early 2024, there were rumours of a rift between Gemma and her fiancé. The two had not been seen together for a while, but the radio presenter refuted the breakup claims during an appearance on Lorraine, saying,

I get how people would find it strange that we're apart a lot, but that's how it's always been since we met. Every year, I know from August till Christmas, Gorka doesn't know where he is going to be...I have done Strictly and I know that side of it; it's not a shock to me.

The couple usually spend family time together and post each other on Instagram. For Father's Day 2024, Gemma celebrated Gorka with an Instagram post featuring him and their kids with the caption,

Thank you for all you do for us (except making me run). Happy Papas day to the best of the best! I couldn't ask for a better role model for our children. We love you!

Gemma and Gorka with their two kids, Mia and Thiago. Photo: @glouiseatkinson (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

FAQs

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Márquez have been a favourite couple since their appearance on Strictly Come Dancing. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the lovebirds;

What channel can you watch Gemma and Gorka on?

You can watch Gemma and Gorka episodes for their reality TV show, Life Behind the Lens, on the W channel and UKTV Play. The show debuted in August 2023.

How many episodes are in Gemma and Gorka?

The show Gemma and Gorka: Life Behind the Lens currently has two seasons. Each season has three episodes.

Did Gorka and Gemma dance together?

The couple did not dance together during their appearance on the show in 2017. Atkinson was paired with Aljaž Škorjanec, while Gorka danced with Alexandra Burke.

Where do Gemma and Gorka live?

The couple resides in Manchester, England, with their two kids and pet dogs. They usually share glimpses of their family life on Instagram.

Are Gemma and Gorka married?

The two are yet to tie the knot. They got engaged on Valentine's Day 2021 after three years of dating.

Who is Gorka Marquez first wife?

Gorka Marquez, a professional dancer from Spain, has never been married. He is currently engaged to English media personality Gemma Atkinson.

Did Gemma Atkinson go out with Ronaldo?

Gemma Atkinson's relationship history features several high-profile names, including Cristiano Ronaldo. They dated briefly in 2007 when Ronaldo was playing for Manchester United. She has also been linked to footballers Ryan Giggs, Marcus Bent, and Alan Smith.

Atkinson during the 2024 BRIT Awards 2024 in London (L) and Marquez during the 'Bailando Con las Estrellas' TV show photocall in Madrid (R). Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Karwai Tang (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Gemma and Gorka's relationship has grown despite the challenges of balancing their demanding careers with family life. They continue to share their lives and love with fans through social media and reality TV.

