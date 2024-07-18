Big Sean and Jhené Aiko’s relationship timeline: From collabs to soulmates

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are among hip-hop’s most beloved power couples. The duo, who have a handful of Grammy nominations and chart-topping hits, have a powerful romance that has stood the test for years. From collaborating on music to expanding their family, here is a glimpse of Big Sean and Jhené Aiko's relationship timeline.

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean’s relationship started as a platonic friendship before blossoming into an admirable bond. However, like any normal relationship, the couple has had its fair share of ups and downs. Their relationship timeline is quite the rollercoaster ride, and this article will bring you along for all the twists and turns.

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko's relationship timeline

Unlike most celebrity couples, Sean and Aiko’s romance embodies a machine that knows what spoilers to withhold even before the novel is written. It is a testament that love can face constriction and remain constant. Discover the pair’s journey to love.

May 2012: Jhené Aiko and Big Sean’s first meeting

During a 2016 interview with Flaunt Magazine, the duo disclosed how they first met at producer's No. I.D. studio. Aiko also shared intricate details of their professional life:

Secretly, there is a little competition. I want my verse to sound better than his, and he wants the same thing.

Shortly after meeting, rapper Big Sean invited her to a Los Angeles Lakers game. Aiko told the magazine she enjoyed their first date, although she was dating then.

It became evident that it was a date. We had never been alone together, and it was super fun.

April 2016: Big Sean and Jhené Aiko release Twenty88

After collaborating on several hits, the duo released their EP, Twenty88. Their chemistry during its music video sparked dating rumours that they both denied. At the time, Jhené was married to hip-hop producer Dot da Genius.

December 2016: The pair attends a Lakers game

Sean and Aiko made their first appearance as a couple during a basketball game at the Staples Centre. By this time, the songstress had filed for divorce from her ex-spouse, citing irreconcilable differences.

September 2017: Jhené Aiko declares her love for Sean

The singer spoke to Billboard about her relationship with Sean for the first time, confirming their romance:

At the time we met, I has a boyfriend, so we were forced to get to know each other well on a friendship level. However, it came to a point where it was like, ‘I am single, and so are you; let us just be together.’ But we were friends before anything.

She also went on to explain how the dynamics of their romance have changed, solidifying Sean’s place in her life:

I do not know what the future holds, but as far as my life goes, he is the love of my life.

October 2017: Aiko gets a tattoo of Big Sean

After her divorce was finalized, Aiko made her relationship with Sean permanent by tattooing his face on her arm. As documented by People, the ink was done by talented tattoo artist Miryam Lumpini.

March 2019: Sean and Jhené call it quits

After being an item for over two years, the pair broke up. While the Stay Ready hitmaker confirmed the news via a comment on an Instagram post from The Shade Room, she did not reveal the reason behind the split.

Sean and I are good. I have tons of love for him. I know you all love the drama and would like to think that everything I do or say is about him, but I have been through so much that I draw inspiration from whenever I create music.

March 2020: The couple rekindles their romance

A year after breaking up, the pair got back together. They made it a point to support each other publicly during their separation, so it was unsurprising that the rappers reunited after their brief split.

November 2022: Jhené and Big Sean expand their family

On the 19th, the couple welcomed their first child, Noah Hasani. Sean shared the good news via an Instagram post that he captioned:

After 24 hours of labour, a lunar eclipse, with rain from the beginning till he was born, he is here safe and sound. He is happy, healthy and everything we could ever ask for. Any and everything for you, Son.

July 2024: The pair are still going strong

The hip-hop veterans show no signs of slowing down. Beyond their flourishing romantic relationship, the two continue to perform together. Sean joined his partner onstage for her 2024 Coachella set.

FAQs

Due to Sean and Aiko’s popularity, details about their relationship have always sparked public interest. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the lovebirds:

Is Jhené Aiko single?

The Bed Peace hitmaker has been in an on-and-off relationship with American rapper Big Sean since 2016.

Does Jhené Aiko and Big Sean have a child together?

The duo share a son, Noah. However, Jhené Aiko has a daughter from her previous relationship with R&B singer O’Ryan.

Who is Jhené Aiko's ex-husband?

Aiko and audio engineer Dot da Genius announced their marriage in March 2016. However, the former filed for divorce four months later, and it was finalized in October 2017.

Who was Big Sean's ex?

The rapper has been in several high-profile relationships. Some of his ex-girlfriends include Lil’ Mama, Ariana Grande, Naya Rivera and Ashley Marie.

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko’s relationship timeline reflects how far the couple has come. Though they have faced challenges threatening their connection, the rappers have chosen to be by each other’s side.

