While the who's who of Mzansi pulled out all the stops to paint the town red at the 2024 Hollywoodbets Durban July, musician Donald Moatshe decided to go for something a little more, well ... conservative.

This ensured the fashion police searched high and low for the I Deserve hitmaker, keen to question, though outlandish, his choice of dress wear.

Taking to his @DonaldInDenial X account, he posted a picture of himself sporting a petrol attendant uniform.

The caption read:

"My Durban July outfit."

Special events that captivate a nation's imagination and interest are held worldwide.

New York's annual haute couture fundraising festival, the Met Gala, is usually the first to spring to mind. It is arguably the world's foremost fashion event.

The acclaimed Durban July is South Africa's version of this.

It takes place at Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse — also once a year — and gives its VIP and VVIP attendees the freedom to go on an epic fashion adventure all under one roof.

This saw South African stars embrace the "Ride the Wave" theme at the latest staging of Africa's Greatest Horseracing event, covered by Briefly News, with creative and innovative fashion.

Notable figures, including media personality Thando Thabethe, entrepreneur Pamela Mtanga and DJ Lamiez Holworthy, showcased standout aquatic-inspired outfits.

Meanwhile, Donald seemingly went off the furthest tangent to do anything but dress to the theme after clearly missing the memo.

In a hilarious plot twist, she got to work on a video at the Engen garage on Empire Road in Parktown, Johannesburg, instead of attending the event,.

He shed light on the endeavour in an Instagram post.

"So, on Tuesday, I met a guy called Sam, who works at Engine Empire Road. We chatted for a bit, and a thought came to my mind. How would it be to be in [the] shoes [of] a petrol attendant for one day? I asked him, and he said yes without any hesitation. @CasswellP pulled up [in] his Merc V-Class, and I had to get to work."

His X post attracted massive traction in the nearly 24 hours since Donald posted it — with 515,000 views, 11,000 likes, and over 400 reposts.

Briefly News looks at some of the epic reactions.

@Lebzino wrote:

"The job I know you deserve!!!"

@XUFFLER said:

"As long as you eat."

@busand00bs mentioned:

"Music video, or [is] it that time where we must prepare for donations?"

@Kim_Laura1 praised:

"At least wa bereka, wabo."

